Labor Day weekend marked a huge recruiting opportunity for LSU — even with the NCAA's extended dead period still intact through at least September.

Current commitments such as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and defensive end Keanu Koht coordinated a trip with several of their top 2021 peers, including several notable uncommitted targets, to visit Baton Rouge.

And while coaches and university officials could not host the standouts in any official capacity, all indications are that the event went off quite successfully.