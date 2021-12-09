 TigerDetails - LSU Coaching Staff Changes Tracker
The first week of the Brian Kelly era at LSU has been as splashy in terms of staff comings and goings as his own hire to start the month.

Some of the first official developments have included major names departing, joining or even returning to the program.

The chart below will be updated with all the definitive word coming out of the Football Operations Building and Athletic Administration Building.

LSU Coaches and Coordinators
2021 Coaches Status Reported 2022 Coaches LSU Announcement

Jake Peetz

(offensive coordinator)

DJ Mangas

(passing game coordinator)

Mickey Joseph

(assistant head coach/wide receivers)

Nebraska

(associate head coach / passing game coordinator / receivers)

Frank Wilson

(assistant head coach)

Dec. 7

Kevin Faulk

(running backs)

Brad Davis

(offensive line)

Retained

Brad Davis

(offensive line)

Dec. 8

Daronte Jones

(defensive coordinator)

Corey Raymond

(recruiting coordinator / cornerbacks)

Florida

(assistant head coach of defense)

Kerry Cooks

(defensive assistant)


Blake Baker

(linebackers)

Andre Carter

(defensive line)

Greg McMahon

(special teams coordinator)

Retired

Brian Polian

(special teams coordinator)

Dec. 8

Tommy Moffitt

(strength & conditioning coordinator)

Not Retained

Jacob Flint

(strength & conditioning coordinator)

Zaviar Gooden (strength coach)

Dr. Matt Frakes (Director of Nutrition)
