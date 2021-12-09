LSU Coaching Staff Changes Tracker
The first week of the Brian Kelly era at LSU has been as splashy in terms of staff comings and goings as his own hire to start the month.
Some of the first official developments have included major names departing, joining or even returning to the program.
The chart below will be updated with all the definitive word coming out of the Football Operations Building and Athletic Administration Building.
|2021 Coaches
|Status
|Reported 2022 Coaches
|LSU Announcement
|
Jake Peetz
(offensive coordinator)
|
DJ Mangas
(passing game coordinator)
|
Mickey Joseph
(assistant head coach/wide receivers)
|
(associate head coach / passing game coordinator / receivers)
|
Kevin Faulk
(running backs)
|
Brad Davis
(offensive line)
|
Daronte Jones
(defensive coordinator)
|
Corey Raymond
(recruiting coordinator / cornerbacks)
|
|
Blake Baker
(linebackers)
|
Andre Carter
(defensive line)
|
Greg McMahon
(special teams coordinator)
|
Tommy Moffitt
(strength & conditioning coordinator)
|
Jacob Flint
(strength & conditioning coordinator)
|
Zaviar Gooden (strength coach)
|
Dr. Matt Frakes (Director of Nutrition)