The LSU Tigers have dropped to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll after their Week 1 loss to USC.
Following their 27-20 loss the Trojans, LSU fell from No. 12 to No. 18. This was the Tigers fifth straight season opener loss.
Below is the complete list of the AP College Top 25 rankings after Week 1:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9.Missouri
10.Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. North Carolina State
25. Clemson
Next up, LSU will take on Nicholls State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 7th. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
