Published Sep 4, 2024
LSU drops to No. 18 in the AP Poll after Week 1 loss
Tina Howell  •  Death Valley Insider
@TinaHowellNOLA

The LSU Tigers have dropped to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll after their Week 1 loss to USC.

Following their 27-20 loss the Trojans, LSU fell from No. 12 to No. 18. This was the Tigers fifth straight season opener loss.


Below is the complete list of the AP College Top 25 rankings after Week 1:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9.Missouri

10.Michigan

11. Utah

12. Miami

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Kansas State

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Louisville

23. Georgia Tech

24. North Carolina State

25. Clemson


Next up, LSU will take on Nicholls State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 7th. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.



