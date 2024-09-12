Kim Mulkey and the rest of the LSU staff hosted three of the biggest 2025 recruits this past weekend: Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, and Grace Knox. The trio met with the staff and were on campus for LSU's win over Nicholls State on Saturday.

After mulling it over for a few days, Divine Bourrage has finally made her decision, and on Thursday afternoon, she announced she was committing to Kim Mulkey and LSU.

Bourrage will join Bella Hines as the lone commitments in the Tigers 2025 class thus far, but the staff still have their eyes on Johnson, Knox and others.

Bourrage is a 5-foot-10 guard from Iowa and was named Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists while leading her school to a quarterfinals appearance in the state tournament.

She has ideal size and length to play guard at the collegiate level. She's capable of getting to the rim, but her real strength is as a shooter. She has range that extends past the three point line and has a killer step back jumper.

Bourrage has the ability to be an impact player from the moment she steps foot on campus. We saw Mikaylah Williams start, and kill it, as a true freshman last season. While she might not be thrusted into a starting role right away, but she will 100% be a contributor as a true freshman.