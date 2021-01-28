TigerDetails - LSU expected to hire Andre Carter as new DL coach

Now that Daronte Jones has been named the new defensive coordinator at LSU, the focus turns to additional hires to the coaching staff.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, NFL veteran Andre Carter, a former first round NFL Draft pick, will be the next defensive line coach in Baton Rouge.

Carter played 13 seasons in the NFL and started his coaching career on the professional level in 2017. He worked with Jones on the Dolphins' coaching staff.

The Dolphins hired Carter as an assistant DL coach in February of 2017 and when Adam Gase was fired by Miami and hired by the Jets in 2019, Carter moved to New York to become the DL coach where he just finished his second season.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Carter with the seventh overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He also played for the Washington Redskins, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

In his 13 year career, Carter racked up 517 total tackles, 80.5 sacks, 25 pass deflections, 19 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011.