LSU F Mwani Wilkinson completes Tigers' full rotation transfer portal entry

The final member of LSU's 2021-22 rotation entered the transfer portal Friday.

Mwani Wilkinson completed the sweep of all Tigers to have played more than 26 minutes this past season.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward became the 11th member of the program overall to enter the portal in the past nine days and 13th to open the door to their departure from Baton Rouge.

Guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson began the exodus last Thursday, followed by forward Shareef O'Neal on Monday, center Jerrell Colbert and guard Adam Miller on Tuesday, forward Bradley Ezewiro and guard Justice Williams on Wednesday, guard Eric Gaines and center Efton Reid III on Thursday and freshman forward Alex Fudge earlier Friday.

Forwards Tari Eason and Darius Days also declared their plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft on Friday and Wednesday, respectively.

Those 13 players accounted for 99.5% of the Tigers' minutes this past season, including 99.6% of their points, 99.9% of their rebounds and all but one of their assists.

Walk-ons Parker Edwards, Brandon Egemo, Spencer Mays and Adam Benhayoune are the only remaining players.

Wilkinson appeared ins 61 games in his two years in Baton Rouge, including all 34 appearances and 30 starts this season.

He averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore and shot 40.3% from 3-point range.

LSU received a notice of allegations from the NCAA's Complex Case Case Unit two weeks ago and terminated coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong days later.

A full scope of what further recruiting, roster or postseason sanctions or restrictions could affect the program remains to undetermined.

The university announced the hiring of Matt McMahon on Monday and held an introductory press conference last Wednesday.

The former Murray State coach repeatedly emphasized his priority on building relationships with players, including when asked about "re-recruiting" members of the current roster to potentially remain in Baton Rouge.

"That's the most important thing here and we've hit the ground running," McMahon said. "We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here."

McMahon and the Tigers have added three transfers and one high school commitment so far this week as they begin rebuilding the roster for 2022.

On Friday, Trae Hannibal became the second Murray State guard to announce his decision to follow the coach, joining Justice Hill in the backcourt.

Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman and Moravian Prep (N.C.) big man Corneilus Williams now plan to join the frontcourt.

Follow the Tigers' 2022 roster movement.