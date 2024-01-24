On Wednesday morning, LSU Football filled their final on-field coaching spot by hiring former Tulane assistant, Slade Nagle, as their next tight end's coach. He will replace the opening left by former LSU Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock who coached tight ends while calling plays for the Tigers in 2023.

Nagle's hire comes just one day after Brian Kelly promoted QB coach Joe Sloan and WR coach Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinator.

Nagle spent the last eight years of his career at Tulane before coming to Baton Rouge. Nagle spent his first seven years in New Orleans as the Green Wave's tight ends coach from 2016-2022 and was a big part in building Tulane's offense into what it is today.

In 2023, Nagle earned a promotion, becoming Tulane's Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback's Coach. In his first and only season as OC, he led the Green Wave to 25.6 PPG, which ranked 68th in the country while totaling 367 yards per game, which ranked 76th. The Green Wave finished the season 11-1 before losing back-to-back games to SMU and Virginia Tech in the AAC Championship and 2023 Military Bowl.

With the coaching staff complete, Brian Kelly and LSU can now shift their full focus to recruiting and preparing for the 2024 season.