Brian Kelly has been hot on the coaching trail, hiring big names such as Blake Baker, Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples to replace Matt House and company. On Tuesday, Kelly made yet another splash in the coaching department, bringing back Corey Raymond as the Tigers defensive backs coach.

This will be Raymond's second stint at LSU, his first coming from 2012-2021 where he was widely regarded as one of the best secondary coaches in the entire nation.

Raymond helped build what is currently known as "DBU" and coached some of the best defensive backs the college football game has ever seen in Tyrann Mathieu, Eric Reid, Jamal Adams, Tre'Davious White, Grant Delpit, Derek Stingley and so many more.

Raymond coached seven All-American DB's in his nine years as LSU's defensive backs coach. That list includes Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Jamal Adams (2016), Tre'Davious White (2016), Greedy Williams (2017), Grant Delpit (2018-2019) and Derek Stingley (2019-2020).

Raymond also played cornerback at LSU from 1988-1991, totaling 185 tackles and eight interceptions in his time in the purple and gold. He'd go on to have a six-year NFL career with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions before shifting his focus to coaching.

Corey Raymond spent two years on Florida's coaching staff after he finished his ten-year stint in Baton Rouge. Ever since Kelly let go of the majority of his defensive staff, Raymond's name has been one that's been brought up in conversations about the vacant defensive backs job.

Some fans have a sour taste in their mouth after his 2020 Tigers secondary didn't live up to the hype and finished 127th in the nation in passing yards allowed, giving up 323 yards per game. However, I think this is a slam dunk, home run, grand slam, whatever you want to call it hire for LSU. Raymond has not only produced multiple elite secondaries as a coach, but he's one of the best recruiters in the business, especially in Louisiana.

I don't know if there was a better option out there for Brian Kelly. He's singled out top targets at almost every coaching position, and he's seemingly gotten them all.