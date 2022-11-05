LSU landed its first commitment coming off the big win over Alabama Saturday night.

John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee Jr. announced his commitment minutes after the game on social media.

It didn't take long for Lee to make his decision once he officially earned the offer from Brian Kelly & Co about two weeks ago.

Lee visited LSU for the Ole Miss game and that's when Kelly extended an offer while standing on the field with Lee.

"It was just an emotional moment because everybody knew I was waiting for that offer and that's my dream school. It was just emotional," he told TigerDetails.

Lee also has offers from Michigan State, Texas, Mississippi State, Houston, Ole Miss and many more.