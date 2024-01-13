The LSU Tigers have been relatively quiet in the transfer portal so far. They've brought in just six transfers to date, with the latest being former Liberty WR, CJ Daniels.

CJ Daniels was a stud at Liberty. As a sophomore in 2021, he caught 37 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns. Unfortunately, his 2022 season was abbreviated due to injuries, but he came back in 2023 and absolutely lit up the stat sheet, totaling 55 catches for 1,067 yards (19.4 average) and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels had five games of 100+ yards, nine games with a touchdown catch and five games with 5+ catches. He was one of the main reasons Liberty went undefeated in the regular season and made their way to a New Years Six Bowl.

Daniels will finally get his chance to shine at a power five school. He's coming in alongside Mississippi State transfer, Zavion Thomas, as both try to earn significant playing time in 2024.

The Tigers wide receiver room that just lost their two star wideouts to the NFL Draft is suddenly looking very deep. They have Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, CJ Daniels, Chris Hilton Jr, Shelton Sampson, Kyle Parker, Khai Prean as well as three freshman receivers coming in. By adding Daniels, Brian Kelly is basically ensuring that, even if they have injuries at the position, they still have enough depth to be competitive in the SEC.

Without seeing any offseason practices or anything like that, my guess would be that Lacy, Hilton, Daniels and Thomas carry the bulk of the load with Anderson hopefully becoming that gadgety player we all thought he'd be last year. I'm sure they'll get some of the sophomores in there as well because we all know how talented Sampson and company are.

With the addition of Daniels, I wouldn't expect any more moves at the WR position. I think they now have a room they feel comfortable with, so I would be surprised if they used another spot on WR when they have bigger needs on the defensive side of the ball.