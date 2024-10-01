LSU Men's Basketball is entering the season 'really healthy'

The LSU Tigers Men's Basketball team are ramping up fall practices with just over a month left until they start the season. The last thing you want to be heading into the new year is injured, but in his first press conference of the year, Matt McMahon told us his team is really healthy overall, they just have one guy they're waiting to get back.

"We're really healthy overall," said McMahon. "Noah Boyde, our last signee in the spring, a 7-footer, is probably a month away from being cleared coming off his ACL injury. Had that repaired early last December, so we want to make sure we get him back to 100% coming off that injured."

Boyde is a native of St. Lucia and has spent his last two years at McCook Community College in Nebraska. He's a legit 7-footer who averaged 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting over 56% from the field in his career there. Unfortunately, Boyde tore his ACL in December of last season, so he's been working back from that, but they expect to have him at 100% to begin the year.

If you remember back to last offseason, LSU brought in Kentucky transfer, Daimion Collins. He's a ridiculously explosive athlete, but he played in just six games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

McMahon commented on Collins and told us he was cleared about a month ago and is excited to see what he can do this year.

"Daimion Collins, I thought had a great offseason coming off the shoulder surgery that ended his season. He's been fully cleared since middle of August and I'm really pleased with his progression. I think he's got a great mindset going into the season. He's a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, I'll never coach anybody else like him, so I want to see him take advantage of his athleticism and have a breakout season."

Once Boyde is back, the Tigers will be at 100% strength heading into the 2024 season barring any practice injuries over the next month or so. This is a massive year for McMahon and the LSU Basketball program, so they need all hands on deck if they want to make a tournament push.