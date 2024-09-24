LSU OT Will Campbell earns Outland Trophy National Player of Week Honor

LSU OT Will Campbell has earned Outland Trophy National Player of the Week honors from the Football Writers Association of America for his performance in the Tigers 34-17 win over UCLA on Saturday.

Campbell had a 90.1 pass blocking grade, the highest of any offensive tackle allowing LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to throw for 352 yards and 3 TD's. LSU had 27 first downs and 454 yards of total offense.







