LSU OT Will Campbell earns Outland Trophy National Player of Week Honor

LSU OT Will Campbell has earned Outland Trophy National Player of the Week honors from the Football Writers Association of America for his performance in the Tigers 34-17 win over UCLA on Saturday.
Campbell had a 90.1 pass blocking grade, the highest of any offensive tackle allowing LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to throw for 352 yards and 3 TD's. LSU had 27 first downs and 454 yards of total offense.
The 6-6, 320-pound junior from Monroe, was graded over 80 in both his pass and run blocking, his highest this season.
This is the second season for the FWAA to select an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week as part of the NCFAA's weekly national honors from 13 awards. The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12th.