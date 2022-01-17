LSU picks up Notre Dame transfer punter Jay Bramblett: 'It's a done deal.'
Head coach Brian Kelly, specials team coordinator Brian Polian and the entire LSU coaching staff continue to hit the transfer portal hard filling scholarships with positions of need, and the Tigers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news