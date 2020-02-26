Just in case you haven't been keeping up with all the latest information from the NFL Scouting Combine, we've got you covered on all you need to know about the 16 former LSU players in attendance -- the most of any other college. The full list of Tigers in Indianapolis for combine: QB Joe Burrow; LB K’Lavon Chiasson; OL Saahdiq Charles; OL Llyod Cushenberry; DB Grant Delpit; LB Michael Divinity; RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire; LS Blake Ferguson; DB Kristian Fulton; WR Justin Jefferson; DL Rashard Lawrence II; OL Damien Lewis; TE Thaddeus Moss; LB Jacob Phillips; LB Patrick Queen; TE Stephen Sullivan.

BURROW is pretty much locked in at the No. 1 overall pick. He said he will not be throwing or working out at the combine, but will wait to show his skills at LSU's Pro Day on April 3. The Heisman Trophy winner made headlines this week about his "small" hand size -- of all things. He also set the record straight on if the Cincinnati Bengals draft him at No. 1. QUOTE: "Just so everyone knows, I am not going to throw. I am not going to work out. I didn’t think I’d be able to put my best foot forward here, so I wanted to wait until Pro Day. ... Yeah, I am a ball player. Whoever picks me, I am going to show up. I'm not going to not play. I'll play for whoever drafts me."

CHARLES is one of the most athletic offensive linemen at the NFL Combine, but teams will have plenty of questions for the former LSU left tackle because he missed six games last season due to suspension. He never said what led to his suspension nor did Ed Orgeron, who always said it was a "coach's decision." QUOTE: “It was just a mistake. It’s not a part of my life anymore, whatever I went through that led to the suspensions. It was selfish and a stupid mistake, honestly. I moved forward from it. ... “I feel like I made a mistake, and everyone makes mistakes, but judge me — the whole me — not just the mistake. I am a good guy. A great guy. Everything they learned from me is that I was a great guy who just made some mistakes in college.”

"I feel like I have the most tread on my tires." Former @LSUfootball RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire compares his draft stock to Josh Jacobs' from last season.

EDWARDS-HELAIRE was one of the most productive running backs in college football this past season with 1,400 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 55 passes for 453 yards. He's a versatile back that proved he can do it all, but some NFL teams requested him to work out at receiver while at the combine. QUOTE: "Ultimately, me believing in myself, I feel like I am the running back in the draft. It's as simple as that. I feel like I can do everything. I feel like I have the most tread on my tires. I didn't have the 800, 900 carries as far as my career, but for the most part, everything that needed to be displayed was something that was done."

Some position requests made by teams (player has to accept):



TE ➡️ RB

Josiah Deguara

Dalton Keene

Charlie Taumoepeau



WR ➡️ TE

Chase Claypool



WR ➡️ RB

Antonio Gibson

Malcolm Perry

Joe Reed



RB ➡️ WR

Salvon Ahmed

Raymond Calais

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Anthony McFarland



(more) https://t.co/OywviasfJ6 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 26, 2020

JEFFERSON was one of the best receivers in the country in 2019. The Destrehan alum continues to rise in mock drafts, but at the combine he made headlines for comments he made about taking money from Odell Beckham Jr. on the field of the National Championship Game. QUOTE: "A lot of people made a big deal, but it was really just the heat of the moment. (Beckham and I) talked about it after the fact, and we both had some words about it. I mean, we shouldn't have done it, but it was really just the heat of the moment. We had some doubts about it. We knew we shouldn't have done it. "I just gave that money back to my church. I donated that money to them, just to show that money really didn't mean that much to me."

LEWIS spoke to the media about his nastiness on the field while at the combine and how going through Hurricane Katrina with his mother and brother really fuels the former LSU guard. QUOTE: "I wanna put you on the ground on every single play. I wanna get off the ball and take you out of the play. I’m gonna move you off your spot and out of your gap. I’m gonna take your will from you. The first goal is to get you out of the way, the second goal is to keep on mauling you through the whistle. That goes for both the pass and run game."

Family is a big motivator for Damien Lewis

MOSS said many NFL teams aren't asking about his Hall of Fame father, Randy Moss, because everyone knows the story already. The two are built so differently with the elder Moss being listed at 6-4 and 210 pounds, while the former LSU tight end came in at 6-2 and 250 pounds. He also talked about the possibility of the New England Patriots drafting him -- which is where his father played. QUOTE: "It would mean a lot. Just to catch a touchdown pass period in the NFL would mean a lot. But to catch from Tom Brady knowing that he threw a good amount of touchdown passes to my father, it would be a good story."

SULLIVAN is one of the more intriguing prospects that scouts are wanting to see work out and interview. He wowed at the Senior Bowl with his size and at the combine he measured in with a 85-inch wingspan. Sullivan has faced a lot of adversity in his life, even overcoming homelessness. While at LSU he made the switch from receiver to tight end, but only caught 12 passes for 130 yards during LSU's historic run. QUOTE: "It means a lot (to be at combine); coming from where I come from and growing up how I grew up. A lot of people in my city don't have this opportunity. A lot of people don't come this far. ... I really just want to give kids motivation and let them know not to give up. Just never know when your opportunity going to come."

There aren’t too many players that have overcome more adversity than LSU TE Stephen Sullivan.



He and his brother had to live under a bridge for weeks at a time and he’s just happy to be here at the NFL Scouting Combine #FrontOffice33 pic.twitter.com/ifQRWEueEh — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 25, 2020