LSU Pro Day: Josh Williams steals the show, others boost stock

Josh Williams' 4.45 forty-yard dash was one of the big eye opening moments of LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday. (Photo by Associated Press)

LSU football's annual Pro Day took place Wednesday with NFL scouts and executives in attendance to evaluate the Tigers' latest crop of NFL hopefuls. The event featured 15 participants going through measurements and drills, with several standouts making strong impressions that could boost their draft stock heading into next month's NFL Draft which kicks off on April 24th.

Advertisement

A surprising eye-opener

The most eye-popping performance of the day came from running back Josh Williams, who showcased elite explosiveness with a 42-inch vertical leap and a blazing 4.45-second 40-yard dash. The 5-foot-8 Williams, often overlooked during his LSU career, demonstrated why he might be a valuable late-round selection with his combination of speed, agility (4.32 shuttle), and strength (23 bench reps) coupled with the effort and intensity he's put on film in the past, he'll be an intriguing name to watch especially if he remains on draft boards in the later rounds. Safety Major Burns impressed scouts with a solid 4.51 40-yard dash time and exceptional jumping ability, posting a 37.5-inch vertical. At 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, Burns has the size-speed combination that NFL teams covet in today's defensive backfields. Wide receiver Kyren Lacy registered a respectable 4.60 in the 40-yard dash, complemented by a 33.5-inch vertical leap. With his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame and 10-inch hands, Lacy possesses the physical tools that could make him an intriguing mid-to-late round prospect.

Big men moving well

The offensive line group showcased impressive athleticism for their size. Garrett Dellinger (6-4, 320 pounds) surprised many with a 5.10 40-yard dash and 32-inch vertical jump, numbers that should boost his draft stock. His 30 reps on the bench press further demonstrated his strength. Defensive lineman Paris Shand turned heads with his athleticism, posting a 33.5-inch vertical and solid 4.82 40-yard dash at 268 pounds. His 7.06-second three-cone drill showed good change-of-direction ability for a player his size. Tight end Mason Taylor impressed with a 4.65 40-yard dash at 246 pounds, confirming the athleticism he displayed during his Tigers career. His 28 bench press reps also showcased the strength to handle in-line blocking responsibilities at the next level. Those 28 reps would have been the second most for a tight end at the NFL Scouting Combine. I've had multiple scouts praise Taylor throughout the draft process and after what he accomplished during Senior Bowl week and what he showed scouts on Wednesday I had one NFL scout tell me he could be the "steal of the draft" at the tight end position.

Measurables that matter

Some impressive physical measurements stood out among the group. Sai'vion Jones showed exceptional length with 34-inch arms and an 81.5-inch wingspan at 6-5, 283 pounds Miles Frazier displayed the prototypical frame for an NFL guard at 6-5, 318 pounds with nearly 33-inch arms, a subject that's been a hot topic among LSU offensive linemen won't help his case of moving outside, but I think he'll get a shot on the inside and he's already done some things to help his draft stock including a strong week during Senior Bowl practices. Will Campbell, considered a consensus first-round selection, and possible top five pick confirmed his ideal left tackle measurements at nearly 6-6 and 317 pounds. His arms were of concern again measuring at 33". Most NFL sources I talk to about Campbell tell me the same thing, some team will take a chance on him hoping he can pan out at offensive tackle and if for some reason that doesn't work out there's a great deal of confidence that he can slide inside and be an elite guard at the next level with his strength and tenacity on the inside. Mason Taylor measured in with an impressive 79-inch wingspan, ideal for a tight end prospect.

Notable absences and limited participation

Several players opted for limited participation or measurements only. Linebacker Greg Penn III participated in most drills but didn't post elite numbers, running a 4.78 40-yard dash. Cornerback Zy Alexander and offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. – both considered among LSU's top prospects – did not participate in testing drills, likely standing on their NFL Combine performances.

What's next