LSU QB Max Johnson enters portal; TE Jake Johnson decommits from Tigers

LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced on social media Tuesday night his intention to enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And minutes later, his younger brother, 2022 tight end Jake Johnson, announced his decommitment from the Tigers.

"I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates," the former LSU QB said.

Johnson played in 18 games during his two seasons in Baton Rouge for 3,884 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With the elder Johnson in the portal, the Tigers only have one remaining scholarship quarterback on their roster in freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who would have to burn his redshirt year if he leads the Tigers in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 against Kansas State.

Tavion Faulk and Matt O'Dowd are the other two QBs on the roster and O'Dowd served as the backup to Johnson for LSU's final game of the season against Texas A&M so Nussmeier didn't use his redshirt season.

Myles Brennan also entered the transfer portal in early November.