TigerDetails

LSU officially added seven transfers to its roster for the 2023 season, a group that includes four defensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Friday.

LSU’s roster additions feature two of the nation’s top high school prospects for the Class of 2022 in wide receiver Aaron Anderson (Alabama) and cornerback Denver Harris (Texas A&M). The Tigers also added one of the top cornerbacks in FCS football over the past two years in Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana).

On the defensive line, LSU signed Jordan Jefferson (West Virginia), Jalen Lee (Florida), Paris Shand (Arizona) and Bradyn Swinson (Oregon).

The group of transfers includes one senior, four juniors, a sophomore and a redshirt freshman.

“We are excited to welcome these seven outstanding football players to our team,” Kelly said. “This group helps fill some immediate needs for our team, especially on the defensive line. Our staff did a great job of vetting each of these players to make sure they fit our program, not only from an ability standpoint, but more importantly, ensuring they are high character young men who are committed to academics.

“It’s important that when you add transfers to your roster, they have the traits we are looking for as we continue our mission to Graduate Champions. Along with the outstanding group of freshmen we signed on Wednesday, we feel with this group of young men will significantly improve our roster for the present and the future of LSU football.”

2023 LSU Football – December Transfer Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (Previous School)

Zy Alexander CB 6-3 185 Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Southeastern Louisiana)

Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 184 RFr.-Trf. New Orleans, La. (Alabama)

Denver Harris CB 6-1 175 So.-Trf. Houston, Texas (Texas A&M)

Jordan Jefferson DT 6-4 305 Sr.-Trf. Navarre, Fla. (West Virginia)

Jalen Lee DT 6-2 299 Jr.-Trf. Watson, La. (Florida)

Paris Shand DT 6-5 290 Jr.-Trf. Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Arizona)

Bradyn Swinson JACK 6-4 233 Jr.-Trf. Douglasville, Ga. (Oregon)





Zy Alexander

Cornerback

6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf.

Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana)

2022 First Team All-Southland Conference2021 Second Team FCS All-America (Stats Perform)2021 Third Team FCS All-America (AP)2021 First Team All-Southland Conference2021 First Team All-Louisiana

Transfer from Southeastern Louisiana where he was a 3-year starter for the Lions … Helped the Lions to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs in 2021 and 2022 … Lions went 9-4 in both 2021 and 2022, falling in the second round of the FCS Playoffs each year … Twice named first team All-Southland Conference … Earned All-America honors in 2021 … Appeared in 31 games at Southeastern, registering 97 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 9 interceptions … Had 6 interceptions at Southeastern in 2021 and returned 2 interceptions for TDs in 2022 … Prepped at Loreauville High School where he was also a standout in baseball.





Aaron Anderson

Wide Receiver

5-9 * 184 * RFr.-Trf.

New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS/Alabama)

One of the nation’s top prep wide receivers for the Class of 2022 … Native of New Orleans and prepped at Edna Karr High School … Spent one season at Alabama and redshirted after appearing in one game for the Crimson Tide in 2022 … 5-star wide receiver and rated as the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the Class of 2022 … Named the New Orleans Metro Offensive Player of the Year by the Times-Picayune in 2021 … Finished high school career with 20 returns for touchdowns and over 6,000 total yards … Returned 5 kickoffs for TDs as a senior in 2021 and added 74 receptions for 926 yards and 14 scores.





Denver Harris

Cornerback

6-1 * 175 * So. * Trf.

Houston, Texas (Northshore HS/Texas A&M)

Transfer cornerback from Texas A&M … One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects for the Class of 2022 … Former 5-star recruit from Northshore High School in Houston … Under Armour All-America as a senior in high school … Appeared in 5 games as a true freshman in 2022 … 14 tackles, 3 pass breakups for the Aggies in 2022 …. Had 4 tackles vs. Alabama and a pair of pass breakups vs. Mississippi State … Named to the Athletics’ mid-season Freshman All-America team in 2022.





Jordan Jefferson

Defensive Tackle

6-4 * 305 * Sr. * Trf.

Navarre, Fla. (Navarre HS/West Virginia)

Transfer from West Virginia … Appeared in 42 games with 17 starts at nose tackle during his four years with the Mountaineers … 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks … Two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 Team (2021 and 2022) … Started all 12 games at defensive tackle in 2022 and led the team in tackles for loss with 9.5 … Played high school football at Navarre High School in Navarre, Florida … His dad AJ Jefferson played college football at Alcorn State.





Jalen Lee

Defensive Tackle

6-2 * 299 * Jr. * Trf.

Watson, La. (Live Oak HS/Florida)

Louisiana product who joined the Tigers after transferring from Florida … Spent 3 years with the Gators, appearing in 25 games with 4 starts … Played nose tackle for the Gators where he recorded 19 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks during his three years in Gainesville … One of Louisiana’s top defensive line prospects for the Class of 2020 … Played high school football at Live Oak where he was a 2-time all-district selection and a member of the Baton Rouge Advocate’s All-Metro Team in 2019.





Paris Shand

Defensive Tackle

6-5 * 290 * Jr. * Trf.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (The Loomis Chaffee School/Arizona)

Tremendous all-around athlete who joins the Tigers after transferring from Arizona … Spent three years at Arizona, appearing in 24 games with 10 starts … 41 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks at Arizona … Started 7 games in 2022 … Had 1.5 sacks vs. Mississippi State in 2022 … Standout basketball player as well … Member of Canada’s U16 National Team in 2017, winning a silver medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Argentina … Born in Canada … Played high school football at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut … Dad Kevin Shand played college basketball at Duquesne, was a member of the Canadian National Team and played professionally overseas.





Bradyn Swinson

Edge/Jack

6-4 * 233 * Jr. * Trf.

Douglasville, Ga. (Chapel Hill HS/Oregon)

Talented edge rusher who joined the Tigers after transferring from Oregon … Signed with the Tigers in December of 2022 … Spent 3 years at Oregon, appearing in 30 games with 1 start … 35 career tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks … Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in win over Ohio State in 2021 … Highly-recruited prospect in the Class of 2020 … Earned Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Oregon’s win over Ohio State in 2021.