Justin McMillan, who threw for one touchdown and ran for one touchdown, failed to complete a two-point conversion pass in the final seconds which enabled the Purple team to hold on for a 28-27 victory against the White team in the LSU spring football game Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium.

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

White 7, Purple 0

Score: Justin Jefferson 94-yard pass from Lowell Narcisse. Connor Culp kick. Time Remaining: 1:49. Drive: 89 yards in 2 plays. Time of Possession: :31.

Second Quarter

White 14, Purple 0

Score: Nick Brossette 1-yard run. Culp kick. Time Remaining: 3:48. Drive: 88 yards in 18 plays. Time of Possession: 6:12. Key Play: On second-and-six, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran 15 yards for a first down at the Purple’s 17.

White 14, Purple 7

Score: Lanard Fournette 1-yard run. Jack Gonsoulin kick. Time Remaining: 1:54. Drive: 69 yards in 4 plays. Time of Possession: 1:54. Key Play: On second-and-15, Narcisse completed a 63-yard pass to Derrick Dillon for a first down at the White’s 7.

Purple 14, White 14

Score: Drake Davis 33-yard pass from McMIllan. Culp kick. Time Remaining: 1:07. Drive: 72 yards in 2 plays. Time of Possession: :47. Key Play: On first-and-ten, McMIllan completed a 39-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan for a first down at the White’s 33.

Third Quarter

Purple 21, White 14

Score: Tae Provens 28-yard run. Culp kick. Time Remaining: :00. Drive: 41 yards in 4 plays. Time of Possession: 1:10. On third-and-17, Narcisse completed a 20-yard pass to Sullivan for a first down at the White’s 28.

Fourth Quarter

Purple 21, White 21

Score: Edwards-Helaire 2-yard run. Gonsoulin kick. Time Remaining: 6:54. Drive: 60 yards in 9 plays. Time of Possession: 5:06. Key Play: On fourth-and-two, McMillan ran 13 yards for a first down at the White’s 2.

Purple 28, White 21

Score: Jacory Washington 5-yard pass from Myles Brennan. Culp kick. Time Remaining: 2:25. Drive: 60 yards in 7 plays. Time of Possession: 4:27. Key Play: On third-and-six, Brennan completed a 21-yard pass to Dillon for a first down at the White’s 8.

Purple 28, White 27

Score: McMillan 12-yard run. Pass failed. Time Remaining: :28. Drive: 60 yards in 11 plays. Time of Possession: 1:59. Key Play: On fourth-and-five, McMillan completed an 8-yard pass to Jefferson for a first down at the Purple’s 12.





LSU OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

McMillan was probably the best of the three quarterbacks. He passed for 182 yards, although he completed less than 50 percent of his pass attempts (13-of-27). McMillan exhibited his ability to run as he rushed for 69 yards on nine carries. He had a 12-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. McMillan also hooked up with Davis on a 33-yard scoring pass.

LSU DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was a huge factor in the passing game. He was credited with just one sack because quarterbacks weren’t whistled down. Chaisson could easily have had about six sacks. Chaisson, who was credited with five tackles, had two quarterback-hurries.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Rushing (both teams): 51 attempts, 215 yards

Passing (both teams): 61 attempts, 30 completions, 512 yards

Penalties (both teams); 7 penalties, 38 yards

Punting (both teams): 6 punts, 36.5-yard average

Third-down conversions (both teams): 8-of-22

Fourth-down conversions (both teams): 4-of-8

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 14 carries, 74 yards, 1 touchdown

Lowell Narcisse: 13 attempts, 6 completions, 205 yards, 1 touchdown

Justin Jefferson: 5 catches, 127 yards, 1 touchdown

Jacob Phillips: 10 tackles

Neil Farrell: 2 pass breakups, 1½ sacks

Eric Monroe: 2 pass breakups

Grant Delpit: 2 pass breakups

K’Lavon Chiasson: 2 quarterback-hurries

Travez Moore: 1½ sacks

NOTES

Six scholarship players did not participate in the spring game – offensive tackles Saahdiq Charles and Austin Deculus, nose tackle Ed Alexander, outside linebacker Michael Divinity and safeties Cameron Lewis and Ed Paris. Charles and Alexander are projected starters. Badara Traore replaced Charles at left tackle and Glen Logan replaced Alexander at nose tackle in the starting lineup. . . Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and safety Grant Delpit suffered injuries in the game. Delpit hurt his shoulder. . .The three quarterbacks alternated series. McMillan was the first quarterback to play. He was followed by Narcisse and Brennan. The only time that rotation was broken was for the final series when McMillan ran the two-minute offense. He guided the White team to a touchdown. . .Brennan threw the only interception, which was made by John Battle. . .Brennan, who was 11-of-21, was the only quarterback to complete more than half of his pass attempts. . .Seven wide receivers caught passes. Jefferson had a game-high five receptions. Sullivan and Jonathan Giles each had four catches. . .There were no kickoffs. Only the snapper, the holder and the kicker were on the field for extra points. No field goals were attempted. . .There was just a snapper, a punter and a returner on the field for kicks. Giles, Jefferson and Edwards-Helaire caught Zach Von Rosenberg’s punts. . .The White team consisted of the No. 1 offense, while the Purple team had the No. 1 defense. Quarterbacks and running backs played for both teams.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM

Coach Ed Orgeron’s comments: “The quarterback competition is going to stay open. I don’t think it was Myles’ best practice or Lowell’s best practice. But, during the spring, we’d see that. One day, it was not a good practice for them and the next day it would be one of their best practices. A big factor in deciding a starting quarterback is how he escapes pressure. You have to have mobility with the rush in this league. Our pass protection has to get better. We have to have a great summer on execution. The shotgun snaps weren’t where they are supposed to be. If they would have called sacks, K’Lavon Chaisson would have had about five. He was in Arden (Key’s) shadow. Now, he has matured.”

UP NEXT

LSU will open its 2018 season against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Tex.) on Sunday, Sept. 2. The Hurricanes (10-3) lost to Wisconsin at home in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.