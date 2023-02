LSU 2024 tight end commitment Tayvion Galloway was one of the first pledges in the class for next season and he says he's sticking with his commitment.

Galloway talks about loyalty, his bond with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, the desire to play in the SEC and reach the NFL and his early connection with LSU quarterback commitment Colin Hurley.

