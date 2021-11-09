LSU to unveil Dale Brown Court later this season vs. Kentucky

LSU will officially unveil Dale Brown Court inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the Tigers host Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

LSU opens the 2021-22 basketball season on today when the women host Nicholls at 11 a.m. followed by the men hosting Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m.

Dale Brown Court won’t appear on the floor inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center until the official unveiling the night of the Kentucky game. Coach Brown asked that the court be unveiled at the Kentucky game.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to name the basketball court after the longtime LSU coach in September.