LSU vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The LSU Tigers (7-4) will close out their 2024 regular season against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) on Saturday, November 30th, in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers come into this game on a higher note than in recent weeks after defeating Vanderbilt as does the Sooners who absolutely destroyed Alabama in a stunner last weekend.

LSU and Oklahoma first played one another back in 1950 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Sooners won 35-0, which gave them their first national championship.

These two teams have faced one another just 3 times with LSU leading the series: 2-1.

In their last matchup on December 28th, 2019, LSU won 63-28 in Atlanta, GA during the playoff semifinals. LSU would go undefeated that season and win the National Championship.



