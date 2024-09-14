The No. 18 LSU Tigers (1-1) will take on the No. 44 South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0), on Saturday, September 14th, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

This will be the 22nd time that these two teams have faced one another. They last played in 2020, with the Tigers defeating the Gamecocks 52-24 in Tiger Stadium. LSU leads South Carolina 19-2-1, having won their last 7 straight matchups.

The Gamecocks last victory against the Tigers was in 1994.







