LSU WBB earns three seed in NCAA Tournament

The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team enjoyed a strong 2024-2025 campaign where they won 28 games and went 12-4 in the SEC. They were a top-eight team for most of the season, but after dropping a couple games late in the season, they dropped to No. 10 in the AP Poll after the SEC Tournament.

LSU was a projected one- or two-seed for pretty much the entire season, but they lost to Ole Miss in their regular season finale and couldn't upset the Texas Longhorns in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, and it looks like it cost them a chance at a two-seed.

On Sunday night, the NCAA released their official women's basketball March Madness bracket, and the Tigers were named a three-seed in the Spoke Region 1.

LSU will host Florida State, George Mason and San Diego State in the PMAC next weekend for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The top-three seeds in women's basketball always host the first two rounds, which is something the Tigers have done every year under Kim Mulkey.

The Tigers are joined by 1-seed UCLA and 2-seed NC State as the three teams hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in their region. They knocked off UCLA in the Sweet 16 last year and beat NC State earlier this year. They also have Kim Mulkey's former team, the Baylor Bears, in their bracket.

Here's the full list of teams in the Spoke Region 1: