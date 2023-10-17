The LSU Women's Basketball team did something no other team in program history was able to accomplish; winning the national championship. In just her second season with the program, Kim Mulkey did what she came to LSU to do, but she's not done yet. She accomplished another first for LSU Women's Basketball, and that's being the No. 1 ranked team in the nation in the preseason AP poll.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3IgdGhlIGZpcnN0IHRpbWUgaW4gcHJvZ3JhbSBoaXN0b3J5IExT VSB3aWxsIGVudGVyIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gYXMgdGhlIEFQJiMzOTtzIE5vLiAx IHJhbmtlZCB0ZWFtIGluIHRoZSBuYXRpb24g8J+UpTxicj48YnI+8J+ThCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNlJvbk13TGZxZCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzZSb25Nd0xmcWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91OFpBR1Z2 WWtmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdThaQUdWdllrZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBMU1UgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQExTVXdia2IpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVd2JrYi9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNDMx MDg2OTM4MjA1MDEwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE3 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Tigers lost some key playmaker such as Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, but Mulkey quickly reloaded her squad. Among retaining key players like Angel Reese, Mulkey brought in Haley Van Lith and Annesah Morrow, the No. 1 and 2 players in the transfer portal. She also added the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation that includes the top player in the class, Mikaylah Williams. The Tigers currently have four games against ranked opponents this season. Obviously, the rankings are subject to change, but here are the four ranked matchups LSU has on their schedule as of Tuesday.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech

On November 30th, the Tigers and Hokies will get a rematch from their Final Four matchup. LSU won 79-72 after outscoring the Hokies 29-13 in the 4th quarter. The come-from-behind win helped the Tigers secure their first national championship in program history.

No. 1 LSU at No. 7 Ole Miss

The Tigers will have to wait over a month for their next ranked matchup. They will face Ole Miss on January 7th in Oxford, Mississippi. The last time these two teams met was February 16th of last season. The Rebels traveled to Baton Rouge for LSU's pink out game, and the Tigers came away with a 69-60 victory.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 6 South Carolina

This time, the Tigers will only have to wait 2.5 weeks for their next ranked matchup. This may be the biggest game of them all as the Tigers are trying to get revenge for their lost to South Carolina last season. In what was one of the most anticipated matchups of the year, No. 3 LSU visited No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia on February 12th, but the Tigers got down big early and were never able to climb back into it. The Gamecocks won 88-64 and handed LSU one of their two regular season losses.

No. 1 LSU at No. 11 Tennessee

This is the only ranked matchup LSU has this year in which the two teams met twice last season. The first time, LSU was able to get the best of the Vols. The Tigers won a thrilling 76-68 matchup which was highlighted by one of the best PMAC crowds I've ever seen. The next time these two programs met was in the SEC Tournament. This time, the Vols were able to squeak out a 69-67 win over the Tigers, eliminating them from the SEC Tournament earlier than many anticipated.