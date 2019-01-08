The theme continues.





Michael Divinity Jr. has announced his intent to return to LSU for his senior season on Tuesday, becoming the second draft-eligible junior to stay around for the 2019 season.





The John Ehret High School alum finished his breakout third season with 54 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss, along with 5.0 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and 8.0 quarterback hits, which was the most on the team.





Divinity was LSU’s top edge-rusher as the starting F-linebacker for the 2018 season.





Divinity joins a group of underclassmen returning that features defensive end Breiden Fehoko, who made his decision public on Monday. Rashard Lawrence and Devin White are among the other juniors who have yet to announce their decisions.





Cornerback Greedy Williams has already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.











