MiLaysia Fulwiley commits to LSU

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers strike again in the transfer portal, this time gaining a commitment from former South Carolina guard, MiLaysia Fulwiley.

The former Gamecocks was a massive part of Dawn Staley's 2024-2025 squad which lost in the national championship game. In her sophomore season, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. Those numbers were almost identical to her freshman year stats when she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.4 minutes.

Fulwiley joins an LSU roster that already has a bunch of guards, but she slide in nicely. Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson are the headliners, but they also have some nice depth now with Fulwiley, Jada Richard, Kailyn Gilbert, Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage and Zakiyah Johnson.

Fulwiley is the third addition to LSU's transfer portal class, joining Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner.

This is a massive get for Mulkey's squad. Their backcourt should be pretty set now with the addition of Fulwiley.