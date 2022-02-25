Money again is money in LSU's Friday night shutout over Towson

It was wash, rinse and repeat for Blake Money.

The LSU sophomore right-hander pitched his second straight two-hit, seven-inning shutout in as many starts as the No. 8 Tigers blanked Towson 6-0 on a brisk Friday night in Alex Box Stadium.,

As he did in LSU’s season-opening win over Maine a week ago, Money was in complete command with few bumps in the road. He struck out seven and walked two, throwing 67 strikes in 96 pitches.

For the season, Money (2-0) hasn’t allowed a run, has given up four hits (all singles), struck out 17, walked two, hasn’t thrown a wild pitch or hit a batter and has thrown 123 strikes in 175 pitches (70.2 percent).

"That was a really great performance and I really like how he got to the end (of the seventh inning)," LSU first-year coach Jay Johnson said. "I liked his strike zone pressure, I thought he was composed. It was the foundation for a really good night."

Towson (1-5) finished with just three hits, managing a single off LSU reliever Garrett Edwards in his two-inning appearance.

LSU (4-1) scored all of its runs in the first three innings off Towson starter Teddy Blumenauer. He was pulled after 2.2 innings, being tagged for five hits and six runs (three earned) and he plunked three batters.

Three Tigers – center fielder Dylan Crews, second baseman Cade Doughty and catcher Alex Milazzo – had two hits each in LSU’s nine-hit attack.

Crews slammed a two-run homer into the left field bleachers in the Tigers’ two-run first inning and sliced a two-RBI triple into the right field corner in LSU’s three-run third inning.

"It felt great," said Crews of his home run, his first of the season. "One of my goals was just to eliminate chasing anything out of the zone. I really worked hard on letting them come to me."

LSU returns to action in Alex Box Saturday at 1:30 vs. Southern. The Tigers play two Sunday games, 11 a.m. vs. Towson and 5 p.m. vs. Southern.