The NCAA Committee on Infractions has called a noon Zoom teleconference concerning LSU.

There have been conflicting reports whether the NCAA will announce penalties for LSU’s 11 NCAA infractions in its investigation of the men's basketball and football programs or if it will focus solely on an allegation by LSU against former assistant James Cregg.

Cregg was fired by LSU June 2, 2021 "for cause" because Cregg admitted to an NCAA enforcement official in May to "visiting with and providing gear to a team prospect during the COVID recruiting dead period."

Cregg filed a lawsuit in August 2021 against LSU and won his case a year later just last month when LSU was ordered to pay him nearly $500,000 for what a Baton Rouge judge determined was an illegitimate for-cause termination of contract.

Cregg's lawsuit acknowledged that he told an NCAA enforcement official that he met with and handed team gear "to a team prospect during the COVID recruiting dead period." But the lawsuit also stated the NCAA never formally charged Cregg with any wrongdoing,

LSU intends to appeal the decision.

The NCAA began its investigation in March 2019 when a Yahoo Sports story revealed men's basketball coach Will Wade telling aspiring agent Christian Dawkins in a 2017 wiretapped conversation that he was frustrated about future LSU player Javonte Smart's recruitment because he "went to [Smart's handler] with a f---ing strong-ass offer about a month ago. F---ing strong." Smart signed with LSU and played three seasons before turning pro in 2021.

Seven of the eight Level I violations are tied to basketball, five allegedly committed by fired men’s basketball coach Will Wade. Fired associate men's basketball head coach Bill Armstrong is accused of one Level I violation and one Level II violation.

The football program also has one Level 1 violation, one Level II allegation and one Level 3 violation.

Among the five Level I basketball allegations were:

•Wade allegedly provided "impermissible cash payments to the former fiancée of a student-athlete in order to buy her silence regarding prior and current impermissible inducements to student-athletes or prospective student-athletes."

•Wade allegedly made payments in April 2018 to an individual who had influence in a prospect's decision on where he would play in college. In exchange for the individual's influence, the NCAA charged that "Wade directed that payments be made to (the individual) from a bank account in the name of Wade's spouse that Wade and his spouse treated as a joint account."

•Wade is also accused of violating the NCAA's principles of ethical conduct and failing to cooperate in the investigation, "as well as a number of other allegations the (Complex Case Unit) was ultimately unable to substantiate fully, when he refused to produce all records the CCU requested from him."

The football charges included:

• A Level 1 violation of Tigers' booster John Paul Funes embezzling more than $500,000 from a hospital foundation and giving some of the stolen money to the parents of two former LSU football players.

• A Level II violation of former LSU star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave $2,000 in cash to four Tigers football players on the field after the team's 42-25 victory over Clemson after College Football Playoff National Championship game in January 2020.

• A Level III violation of former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is accused of having improper contact with a recruit in January 2019.

In October 2020, LSU self-imposed the loss of eight scholarships over two years, reduced recruiting visits, evaluations and communication, and banned Beckham from its football facilities for two years.

Also, LSU later self-imposed a bowl ban in December 2020 when the Tigers were 3-5 with two games remaining in the season.