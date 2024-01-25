As we grow closer to April, you're going to start to hear a lot more talk about the NFL Draft. LSU currently has three players who should get drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It would be the first time since the 2020 NFL Draft that LSU had 3+ players drafted in the first round. Since many of the so called "draft experts" are releasing their first mock drafts of the season, I thought it'd be fun to go through and see where they have the LSU boys projected to land.

Mel Kiper - NFL

Mel Kiper's been covering the NFL Draft since way before I was even born. He's not always right, in fact, sometimes he's really wrong, but his mock drafts get a lot of attention, so I figured we'd start with him. Jayden Daniels: Kiper currently has Jayden Daniels going No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders. This would be a complete shock to most people in the draft world who think any combination of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Marvin Harrison Jr. will be selected with the top-two picks. Malik Nabers: Nabers is currently slated to go to the New York Giants at No. 6. The G-Men are in desperate need of a pass catcher as they currently have one of the worst WR rooms in the NFL. Nabers could step in and earn the WR1 role very fast in NY. Brian Thomas Jr: This one might get some of you pretty excited. Kiper currently has Brian Thomas projected to go No. 14 to the New Orleans Saints. With only three receivers sured up for 2024, Thomas could come in and compliment Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed nicely.

Daniel Jeremiah - NFL

Jayden Daniels: Jeremiah, who has become one of the biggest names in the NFL Draft business recently, has Daniels going at the No. 3 spot to the New England Patriots. With Bellicheck gone, the future of the Patriots organization is a big question mark, but Daniels would enter a situation where he could start in year one with a good training camp. Malik Nabers: Jeremiah also has Malik Nabers going to the G-Men at pick six. He falls behind both Marvin Harrison (No. 4) and Rome Odunze (No. 5) as six straight QB/WR's come off the board to begin the draft. Brian Thomas Jr.: Thomas once again finds himself in the first round of this mock draft, but this time he's going a little bit later at pick 21 to the Miami Dolphins. They already have two dangerous wideouts in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but they're missing a big guy who can go up and make those contested catches, and that's exactly what Thomas can do.

Ryan Wilson - CBS

Jayden Daniels: Instead of Nabers going to the Giants, Ryan Wilson has Jayden Daniels coming off the board at No. 6 to the Giants. With Daniel Jones' future in NY uncertain, Daniels would have a pretty clear path to becoming the starter within a year or two if he were the first New York draftee off the board. Malik Nabers: Even with Daniels going to New York, Nabers will still find himself in the big apple in this mock draft. Wilson has Nabers slated to go 10th to the New York Jets. He and Garrett Wilson paired up with Aaron Rodgers for at least one season....whew, that could be really fun. Brian Thomas Jr: Another new landing spot for a Tiger player; Wilson has Brian Thomas landing at pick 15, heading to Indianapolis. Indy is another team in need of a wide receiver. They have Michael Pittman, but they need someone to compliment him, and Thomas could fill that role nicely.

Chris Trapasso - CBS

Jayden Daniels: Trapasso also has Jayden Daniels going to the New England Patriots at No. 3. The Patriots certainly don't feel good about Mac Jones anymore, so quarterback is definitely a position of need in New England. Malik Nabers: This might be my favorite landing spot for Nabers. Trapasso has Nabers going to the Chargers at pick five, pairing him with one of the best young QB's in the league in Justin Herbert. He, Kennan Allen and Mike Williams would make a deadly trio on the outside and would have this offense firing on all cylinders in 2024. Brian Thomas Jr: This is also another very interesting spot for Brian Thomas. He has Thomas landing at No. 18 to the Bengals, joining Joe Burrow's squad. Tee Higgins may leave in free agency, opening up a hole next to Ja'Marr Chase on the outside. He's another big body receiver (like Higgins) who can come down with 50/50 balls, so this would make a lot of sense if Higgins earns a big deal elsewhere.

Josh Edwards - CBS