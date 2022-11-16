News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-16 14:53:30 -0600') }} football Edit

NFLSU SEASON STATS THROUGH 10 WEEKS

Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson surpassed 200 career catches last Sunday in the 34th game of his pro career. That's the fourth fastest to 200 in NFL history behind former LSU stars Odell Beckham Jr. (30 games) and Jarvis Landry (33 games) and also Michael Thomas (32 games).
Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson surpassed 200 career catches last Sunday in the 34th game of his pro career. That's the fourth fastest to 200 in NFL history behind former LSU stars Odell Beckham Jr. (30 games) and Jarvis Landry (33 games) and also Michael Thomas (32 games). (Jamie Germano-USA Today)
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 601 snaps, 233 of 333 for 2,535 passing yards, 18 TDs, 6 interceptions, 4 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 30 times for minus 201 yards, 141 rushing yards on 35 carries and 4TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 9 games (10 starts), 474 snaps, 462 rushing yards and 3 TD on 135 attempts, 43 catches, 3 drops (50 targets) for 315 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 9 games (6 starts), 219 snaps, 293 rushing yards on 69 attempts and 3 TDs, 17 catches, 1 drop, (23 targets) for 151 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 604 snaps, 69 catches, 2 drops (100 targets) for 1,060 receiving yards, 4 TDs, 13 rushing yards and 1 TD on 2 attempts, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps,47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 7 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 29 catches, 3 drops (40 targets) for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 7 games (6 starts), 330 snaps, 32 special team snaps, 20 catches, 2 drops (31 targets), 218 yards and 1 TD.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 5 games (1 start), 186 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 18 catches, 1 drop (27 targets) for 205 yards and 0 TDs.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 7 games (2 starts), 273 snaps, 1 special team snap, 14 catches, 2 drops (25 targets) for 244 yards and 1 TD.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 28 snaps, 96 special team snaps, 2 catches, 0 drops, (4 targets) for 46 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

O-LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 628 snaps, 31 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 618 snaps, 44 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 592 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 537 snaps, 38 special team snaps, 4 penalties.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 502 snaps, 5 penalties.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 10 games (6 starts), 422 snaps, 26 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 10 games (3 starts), 265 snaps, 31 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 9 games (2 starts), 190 snaps, 37 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

D-LINEMEN

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 503 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 39 tackles (29 solo), 10 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 PD, 9 QB Hits.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 346 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 30 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 2 PD, 1 FF.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 203 snaps, 32 special team snaps, 23 tackles (14 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 9 games (0 starts), 206 snaps, 28 special team snaps, 9 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH.

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 89 snaps, 6 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 592 snaps, 11 special team snaps, 76 tackles (407solo), 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 PD, 10 QBH, 2 FF.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 555 snaps, 58 tackles (43 solo), 5 TFL, 3½ sacks, 8 QB hits, 3 PD, 1 INT.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 342 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 42 tackles (25 solo), 3 TFL, ½ sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 10 games (1 start), 216 snaps, 195 special team snaps, 34 tackles (20 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD.

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 3 games, 2 starts, 74 snaps, 19 tackles, 10 solo, 2 TFL, 1½ sacks, 2 QBH.

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 9 games (8 starts), 561 snaps, 72 special team snaps, 58 tackles (40 solo), 5 PD, 1 interception,

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 660 snaps, 50 tackles (34 solo), 1 FR, 3 PD, 2 INT, 1 QBH.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 600 snaps, 43 tackles (35 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 389 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 35 tackles (32 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD, 2 INT, 1 TD.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 472 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 32 tackles (22 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 9 games (7 starts), 617 snaps, 37 special team snaps, 30 tackles (26 solo), 1 TFL, 10 PD. 3 interceptions.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 323 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 26 tackles (22 solo), 4 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 83 special teams snaps, 14 of 18 FG, 18 of 20 extra points for 60 points, 43 kickoffs (29 touchbacks) for 63.0 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 10 games 10 starts), 79 snaps, snapped on 28 punts, 13 of 17 field goals, 27 of 30 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 65 special team snaps, snapped for 18 punts, 15 of 18 field goals and 28 of 29 extra points.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}