OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 601 snaps, 233 of 333 for 2,535 passing yards, 18 TDs, 6 interceptions, 4 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 30 times for minus 201 yards, 141 rushing yards on 35 carries and 4TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 9 games (10 starts), 474 snaps, 462 rushing yards and 3 TD on 135 attempts, 43 catches, 3 drops (50 targets) for 315 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 9 games (6 starts), 219 snaps, 293 rushing yards on 69 attempts and 3 TDs, 17 catches, 1 drop, (23 targets) for 151 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 604 snaps, 69 catches, 2 drops (100 targets) for 1,060 receiving yards, 4 TDs, 13 rushing yards and 1 TD on 2 attempts, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps,47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 7 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 29 catches, 3 drops (40 targets) for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 7 games (6 starts), 330 snaps, 32 special team snaps, 20 catches, 2 drops (31 targets), 218 yards and 1 TD.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 5 games (1 start), 186 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 18 catches, 1 drop (27 targets) for 205 yards and 0 TDs.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 7 games (2 starts), 273 snaps, 1 special team snap, 14 catches, 2 drops (25 targets) for 244 yards and 1 TD.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 28 snaps, 96 special team snaps, 2 catches, 0 drops, (4 targets) for 46 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

O-LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 628 snaps, 31 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 618 snaps, 44 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 592 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 537 snaps, 38 special team snaps, 4 penalties.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 502 snaps, 5 penalties.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 10 games (6 starts), 422 snaps, 26 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 10 games (3 starts), 265 snaps, 31 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 9 games (2 starts), 190 snaps, 37 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

D-LINEMEN

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 503 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 39 tackles (29 solo), 10 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 PD, 9 QB Hits.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 346 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 30 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 2 PD, 1 FF.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 203 snaps, 32 special team snaps, 23 tackles (14 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 9 games (0 starts), 206 snaps, 28 special team snaps, 9 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH.

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 89 snaps, 6 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 592 snaps, 11 special team snaps, 76 tackles (407solo), 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 PD, 10 QBH, 2 FF.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 555 snaps, 58 tackles (43 solo), 5 TFL, 3½ sacks, 8 QB hits, 3 PD, 1 INT.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 342 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 42 tackles (25 solo), 3 TFL, ½ sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 10 games (1 start), 216 snaps, 195 special team snaps, 34 tackles (20 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD.

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 3 games, 2 starts, 74 snaps, 19 tackles, 10 solo, 2 TFL, 1½ sacks, 2 QBH.

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 9 games (8 starts), 561 snaps, 72 special team snaps, 58 tackles (40 solo), 5 PD, 1 interception,

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 660 snaps, 50 tackles (34 solo), 1 FR, 3 PD, 2 INT, 1 QBH.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 600 snaps, 43 tackles (35 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 389 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 35 tackles (32 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD, 2 INT, 1 TD.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 472 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 32 tackles (22 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 9 games (7 starts), 617 snaps, 37 special team snaps, 30 tackles (26 solo), 1 TFL, 10 PD. 3 interceptions.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 323 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 26 tackles (22 solo), 4 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 83 special teams snaps, 14 of 18 FG, 18 of 20 extra points for 60 points, 43 kickoffs (29 touchbacks) for 63.0 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 10 games 10 starts), 79 snaps, snapped on 28 punts, 13 of 17 field goals, 27 of 30 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 65 special team snaps, snapped for 18 punts, 15 of 18 field goals and 28 of 29 extra points.