OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 302 snaps, 100 of 156 for 1,099 passing yards, 8 TDs, 4 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 16 times, 79 yards rushing on 20 carries

RBs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 122 snaps, 208 rushing yards on 41 attempts and 2 TDs, 12 catches (12 targets) for 117 receiving yards and 3 TDs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 203 snaps, 224 rushing yards on 60 attempts, 13 catches (14 targets) for 111 receiving yards and 1 TD

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 70 snaps, 41 special teams snaps, 85 rushing yards and 1 TD on 13 attempts, 2 catches (5 targets) for 3 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 1 game (0 starts), 30 snaps, 33 rushing yards on 14 carries, out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 35 snaps, 67 special teams snaps, no stats

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 257 snaps, 28 catches (42 targets) for 393 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 286 snaps, 25 catches (41 targets) for 293 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 3 attempts

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 4 games (1 start), 163 snaps, 1 special teams snap, 21 catches (25 targets) for 152 receiving yards, 1 TD

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches (18 targets) for 98 receiving yards, 1 TD

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special teams snaps, 15 catches (21 targets) for 168 receiving yards and 0 TDs

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 94 snaps, 20 special teams snaps, 6 catches (9 targets) fo 74 receiving yards

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 7 snaps, 40 special teams snaps, 1 catch (1 target) for 13 receiving yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards

Terrace Marshall (Panthers) – Played 1 game (0 starts), 6 snaps, no stats

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 43 special teams snaps, 8 of 8 FG, 9 of 11 extra points for 33 points, 23 kickoffs (17 touchbacks) for 64.3 average, 1 tackle (1 solo)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 302 snaps, 3 penalties

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 292 snaps, 8 special teams snaps, no penalties

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 267 snaps, 19 special teams snaps, 1 penalty, 1 FR

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 265 snaps, 2 penalties (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (36) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in every play (2,380).

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 214 snaps, 2 special teams snaps, 1 penalty

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 160 snaps, 9 special teams snaps, 2 penalties

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 4 games (1 start), 104 snaps, 17 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 71 snaps, 7 special teams snaps, 1 penalty

DEFENSE

DL

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 130 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 14 tackles (10 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 QBH

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 219 snaps, 15 special teams snaps, 14 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 QBH

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 153 snaps, 4 special teams snaps, 13 tackles (5 solo)

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 81 snaps, 8 special teams snaps, 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 1 FF

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 28 plays, 45 special teams plays, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 84 snaps, 9 special teams snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 279 snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 35 tackles (23 solo), 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 PD, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 277 snaps, 24 tackles (17 solo), 2 TFL, 1½ sacks, 7 QB hits, 1 PD

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 4 games (1 starts), 100 snaps, 81 special teams snaps, 19 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, PD

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 19 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 4 games (1 start), 148 snaps, 21 special teams snaps, 19 tackles (11 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 2 QBH

DBs

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 284 snaps, 23 tackles (18 solo), 3 PD, 1 sack, 1 QBH

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 275 snaps, 21 tackles (14 solo), 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 INT

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 237 snaps, 35 special teams snaps, 21 tackles (17 solo), 3 PD, 1 INT

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 272 snaps, 16 special teams snaps, 17 tackles (14 solo), 1 TFL, 4 PD

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 195 snaps, 15 tackles (10 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 12 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 143 snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 PD, 1 INT

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special teams snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo)

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle)





DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 32 special teams snaps, snapped on 11 punts, 2 of 2 field goals, 11 of 11 extra points

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 28 special teams snaps, snapped for 4 punts, 4 of 5 field goals and 11 of 11 extra points.







