{{ timeAgo('2022-10-04 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NFLSU SEASON STATS THROUGH 4 WEEKS

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has 23 tackles in his first four games with the Houston Texans, the most stops this season of any of the seven former LSU defensive backs who are currently NFL starters.
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 302 snaps, 100 of 156 for 1,099 passing yards, 8 TDs, 4 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 16 times, 79 yards rushing on 20 carries

RBs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 122 snaps, 208 rushing yards on 41 attempts and 2 TDs, 12 catches (12 targets) for 117 receiving yards and 3 TDs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 203 snaps, 224 rushing yards on 60 attempts, 13 catches (14 targets) for 111 receiving yards and 1 TD

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 70 snaps, 41 special teams snaps, 85 rushing yards and 1 TD on 13 attempts, 2 catches (5 targets) for 3 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 1 game (0 starts), 30 snaps, 33 rushing yards on 14 carries, out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 35 snaps, 67 special teams snaps, no stats

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 257 snaps, 28 catches (42 targets) for 393 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 286 snaps, 25 catches (41 targets) for 293 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 3 attempts

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 4 games (1 start), 163 snaps, 1 special teams snap, 21 catches (25 targets) for 152 receiving yards, 1 TD

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches (18 targets) for 98 receiving yards, 1 TD

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special teams snaps, 15 catches (21 targets) for 168 receiving yards and 0 TDs

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 94 snaps, 20 special teams snaps, 6 catches (9 targets) fo 74 receiving yards

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 7 snaps, 40 special teams snaps, 1 catch (1 target) for 13 receiving yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards

Terrace Marshall (Panthers) – Played 1 game (0 starts), 6 snaps, no stats

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 43 special teams snaps, 8 of 8 FG, 9 of 11 extra points for 33 points, 23 kickoffs (17 touchbacks) for 64.3 average, 1 tackle (1 solo)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 302 snaps, 3 penalties

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 292 snaps, 8 special teams snaps, no penalties

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 267 snaps, 19 special teams snaps, 1 penalty, 1 FR

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 265 snaps, 2 penalties (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (36) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in every play (2,380).

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 214 snaps, 2 special teams snaps, 1 penalty

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 160 snaps, 9 special teams snaps, 2 penalties

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 4 games (1 start), 104 snaps, 17 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 71 snaps, 7 special teams snaps, 1 penalty

DEFENSE

DL

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 130 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 14 tackles (10 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 QBH

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 219 snaps, 15 special teams snaps, 14 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 QBH

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 153 snaps, 4 special teams snaps, 13 tackles (5 solo)

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 81 snaps, 8 special teams snaps, 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 1 FF

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 28 plays, 45 special teams plays, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 84 snaps, 9 special teams snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 279 snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 35 tackles (23 solo), 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 PD, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 277 snaps, 24 tackles (17 solo), 2 TFL, 1½ sacks, 7 QB hits, 1 PD

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 4 games (1 starts), 100 snaps, 81 special teams snaps, 19 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, PD

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 19 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 4 games (1 start), 148 snaps, 21 special teams snaps, 19 tackles (11 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 2 QBH

DBs

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 284 snaps, 23 tackles (18 solo), 3 PD, 1 sack, 1 QBH

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 275 snaps, 21 tackles (14 solo), 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 INT

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 237 snaps, 35 special teams snaps, 21 tackles (17 solo), 3 PD, 1 INT

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 272 snaps, 16 special teams snaps, 17 tackles (14 solo), 1 TFL, 4 PD

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 195 snaps, 15 tackles (10 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 12 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 143 snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 PD, 1 INT

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special teams snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo)

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle)


DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 32 special teams snaps, snapped on 11 punts, 2 of 2 field goals, 11 of 11 extra points

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 28 special teams snaps, snapped for 4 punts, 4 of 5 field goals and 11 of 11 extra points.



