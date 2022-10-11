OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 365 snaps, 124 of 191 for 1,316 passing yards, 9 TDs, 5 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 18 times for minus 108 yards, 85 rushing yards on 23 carries, 1 TD.

RBs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 153 snaps, 223 rushing yards on 50 attempts and 2 TDs, 15 catches (22 targets) for 137 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 252 snaps, 280 rushing yards and 1 TD on 74 attempts, 26 catches, 1 drop (30 targets) for 194 receiving yards and 2 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 78 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 94 rushing yards and 1 TD on 16 attempts, 2 catches, 1 drop, (5 targets) for 3 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 1 game (0 starts), 30 snaps, 33 rushing yards on 14 carries, out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 336 snaps, 40 catches, 1 drop (42 targets) for 547 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 349 snaps, 32 catches, 4 drops (53 targets) for 343 yards, 2 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 5 games (1 start), 221 snaps, 2 special team snap, 23 catches, 0 drops (31 targets) for 172 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 15 catches, 0 drops (21 targets) for 168 yards and 0 TDs.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 94 snaps, 20 special team snaps, 6 catches (9 targets), 74 yards.

Terrace Marshall (Panthers) – Played 2 games (0 starts), 32 snaps, 1 special team snap, 4 catches, 0 drops (4 targets) for 30 yards.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 7 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 365 snaps, 1 special team snap, 4 penalties.

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 359 snaps, 14 special team snaps, no penalties.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 346 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 338 snaps, 3 penalties (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (37) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in every play (2,453) of every game.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 214 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 212 snaps, 14 special team snaps, 2 penalties

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 134 snaps, 10 special team snaps, 1 penalty

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 5 games (1 starts), 104 snaps, 23 special team snaps, 0 penalties

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 259 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 21 tackles (16 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 149 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 19 tackles (13 solo), 4 TFL, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 193 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 16 tackles (6 solo).

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 81 snaps, 8 special team snaps, 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 1 FF.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 104 snaps, 12 special team snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH.

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 1 game (0 start), 21 snaps, 1 tackle.

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 345 snaps, 6 special team snaps, 40 tackles (26 solo), 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 PD, 6 QBH.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 328 snaps, 31 tackles (22 solo), 2 TFL, 1½ sacks, 7 QB hits, 2 PD, 1 INT.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 5 games (4 starts), 215 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 29 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 5 games (2 starts), 219 snaps, 27 special team snaps, 29 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 5 games (1 start), 110 snaps, 106 special team snaps, 20 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD.

DBs

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 359 snaps, 30 tackles (24 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 308 snaps, 46 special teams snap, 30 tackles (23 solo), 3 PD, 1 INT.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 327 snaps, 26 tackles (18 solo), 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 INT.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 322 snaps, 20 special team snaps, 21 tackles (18 solo), 1 TFL, 4 PD.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 254 snaps, 1 special team snap, 19 tackles (13 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 16 tackles (15 solo), 1 TFL.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 189 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 13 tackles (11 solo), 1 PD, 1 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 43 special teams snaps, 8 of 10 FG, 13 of 15 extra points for 37 points, 28 kickoffs (20 touchbacks) for 64.3 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 39 special teams snaps, snapped on 14 punts, 3 of 5 field goals, 13 of 13 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 37 special team snaps, snapped for 6 punts, 5 of 7 field goals and 16 of 16 extra points.



