The 2022 NFL regular season concluded Sunday with Week 18 with former 28 LSU players on 13 of the 14 teams advancing to the playoffs.

The Tigers have players on seven of the eight division winners. The only team in the playoffs without an ex-LSU standout is NFC top seed Philadelphia.

Here are LSU players moving on to the playoffs followed by the schedule of the wildcard games and Week 18 performances





AFC North (5 players on 2 teams)

Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins (torn ACL out for rest of season, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen





AFC South (2 players on 1 team)

Jacksonville: DE Arden Key, DE K’Lavon Chaisson.





AFC East (4 on 2 teams)

Buffalo: CB Tre’Davious White, LS Reid Ferguson.

Miami: LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley.





AFC West (3 on 2 teams)

Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Los Angeles Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko.





NFC North (4 on 1 team)

Minnesota: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson, DL Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram.





NFC South (3 on 1 team)

Tampa Bay: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, LB Devin White





NFC East (3 on 2 teams)

Dallas: LB Damone Clark, LB Jabril Cox.

New York Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott.





NFC West (4 on 2 teams)

San Francisco: RB Ty Davis-Price

Seattle: OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).





WILDCARD GAMES SCHEDULE

Saturday

(7) Seahawks at (2) 49ers, 3:30 p.m. CT (Fox)

(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars, 7:15 p.m. CT (NBC)

Sunday

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills, 12 noon CT (CBS)

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings, 3:30 p.m. CT (Fox)

(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals, 7:15 p.m. CT (NBC)

Next Monday

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. CT (ESPN/ABC)





Here’s what all the Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 18, the last week of the regular season:





Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 13

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (injured reserve list)

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 1 catch (1 targets) for 10 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. 1 QB hit, DE Tashawn Bower (inactive list).





Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Tennessee Titans 10

Titans: WR Racey McMath no stats, CB Kristian Fulton 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 3 tackles (1 solo), 3 QB hits, DE K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle (1 solo).





Sunday afternoon

Atlanta Falcons 30, Tampa Bay Bucs 17

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 1 catch (1 target) for 4 receiving yards, WR Russell Gage 3 catches (6 targets) for 15 yards and 1 TD, LB Devin White 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 fumble recovery.





Buffalo Bills 35, New England Patriots 27

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 3 tackles (2 solo), TFL, OL Chasen Hines was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 341 total offense yards and allowed 1 sack CB Jalen Mills (inactive list).

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White 4 tackles (2 solo), 1 PD, LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts and 5 of 5 extra points.





Minnesota Vikings 29, Chicago Bears 13

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 4 catches (5 targets) for 38 receiving yards, CB Patrick Peterson 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 PD, DL Danielle Hunter 2 tackles (1 solo), OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 482 yards and allowed 0 sacks.





Cincinnati Bengals 27, Baltimore Ravens 16

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery.

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 25 of 42 for 215 passing yards and 1 TD, 3 carries for 10 rushing yards, 1 lost fumble, WR Ja’Marr Chase 8 tackles for 86 yards, OT La’el Collins torn ACL out for the rest of the season, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).





Houston Texans 32, Indianapolis Colts 31

Texans: OL Austin Deculus was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 360 total offense yards and allowed 2 sacks, CB Derek Stingley Jr. (injured reserve list).





Miami Dolphins 11, New York Jets 6

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 4 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL.

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 0 of 0 extra points, LB Duke Riley 5 tackles (4 solo).





Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 2 catches (3 targets) for 23 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo), TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, CB Donte Jackson (injured reserve).

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 8 tackles (4 solo), 1 PD, WR Jarvis Landry (injured reserve).





Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Cleveland Browns 14

Browns: PK Cade York 2 of 2 extra points, S Grant Delpit 2 tackles (1 solo), LB Deion Jones 5 tackles (5 solo), DB Greedy Williams no stats, LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve list), C Ethan Pocic started on an offensive line that helped produce 307 yards and allowed 2 sacks.





New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott no stats.





Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, LB Jabril Cox 2 tackles (1 solo).

Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles (inactive list), OG Trai Turner started an offensive line that helped produce 260 yards and allowed 3 sacks.





Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve that helped produce 431 yards total offense and allowed 0 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko no stats.

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III (injured reserve list).





Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 346 yards and allowed 4 sacks, DT Al Woods 2 tackles (1 solo), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).





Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams (injured reserve list), DT Rashard Lawrence (injured reserve list).

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price 5 rushing yards on 1 carry.





Monday night

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Lions: WR DJ Chark 2 catches (4 targets) for 56 yards, DE Michael Brockers (inactive list).

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).























