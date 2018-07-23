Six pitchers missed time due to a variety of ailments – Caleb Gilbert, Ma’Khail Hilliard, AJ Labas, Nick Storz, Trent Vietmeier and Eric Walker. As a result, a lack of pitching depth was one reason the team ERA soared last spring.

So, Tigers coach Paul Mainieri fortified his pitching staff in the 2018 recruiting class. Of the 16 signees, there are nine pitchers. Mainieri conducted a session with the media Monday at which time he released the names of the 2018 signing class.

“We needed to replenish our pitching staff,” Mainieri said. “We need to improve our depth. There is a need for guys to fill roles on the staff. We were not deep last year and that created issues for us. Our hitters are going to have a tough time this fall. They are going to be challenged.”

Four of the nine pitchers were drafted in June – Easton McMurray (Colorado Rockies/37th round), Landon Marceaux (New York Yankees/37th round), Cole Henry (Detroit Tigers/38th round) and Jaden Hill (St. Louis Cardinals/38th round).

All four of those pitchers would have been drafted higher if they had given an indication that they were willing to sign professionally.

“Many of the signees turned down a significant signing bonus before the draft,” Mainieri said. “That’s how the draft works. Teams are not going to draft someone who is not going to sign. These guys are going to have an impact on our program. I feel we have the best recruiting class in the country.”

All nine pitchers who signed with LSU are currently in summer school. Hill is one of those individuals, who had early-round talent. He was rated among the top 80 prospects in the country. But, the Arkansas native opted to come to LSU.

“I am going to LSU which has the best baseball players in the country,” Hill said. “I am going to come in and take care of business. I was a power pitcher in high school. But, up here everyone throws hard. I have to be able to control my pitches.”

If Walker successfully returns from his surgery, he and Zack Hess will be two of the weekend starters. Freshmen will have the opportunity to compete for the third and fourth spots in the starting rotation. Marceaux and Henry are two other top candidates to be in the rotation.

The one position on the team which must be upgraded by this recruiting class is catcher. Hunter Feduccia signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Nick Coomes was a senior. The Tigers signed three catchers – junior college transfers Saul Garza and Brock Mathis and freshman CJ Willis.

All three of these players dealt with injuries this past season. Mathis is still being bothered by a hamate bone injury. Willis will miss fall practice because of shoulder surgery. Garza is the only one of the three players who completed his summer league season. Garza is probably No. 1 depth chart right now.

“There is no more important player in our recruiting class than Saul Garza,” Mainieri said. “For us to be a championship team, we must fill the catcher position with a quality defensive player and leader. Saul has a chance to be that guy behind the plate.”

Garza, who graduated from Howard Junior College in one year, hit 23 home runs this past season. He was chosen to participate in the Cal Ripken League all-star game this summer. Garza batted higher than .280 with five homers and 26 RBIs for his summer league team.

The other four position players in the 2018 recruiting class are all freshmen – outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, infielders Drew Bianco and Gavin Dugas and first baseman Cade Beloso. Both Dugas and Beloso are enjoying very good seasons in summer league play.

DiGiacomo will probably be the fourth outfielder – behind starters Daniel Cabrera, Zach Watson and Antoine Duplantis. Bianco and Dugas will be slotted at third base and second base, respectively. Beloso, who played at River Ridge Curtis High School, was Louisiana’s Mr. Baseball.

“I know what’s in store for these signees,” Mainieri said. “It will not be easy for them. It will be very challenging. We are going to prepare these guys so that when the draft rolls around again for them, they will be very marketable.”





Here is LSU’s 2018 baseball signing class.

INFIELDERS

Cade Beloso, 6-0, 220, Fr., L-L, River Ridge Curtis High School

Drew Bianco, 6-0, 200, Fr., R-R, Oxford (Miss.)

Gavin Dugas, 5-10, 195, Fr., R-R, Houma Christian High School





OUTFIELDERS

Giovanni DiGiacomo, 6-1, 185, Fr., L-L, Naples (Fla.)





CATCHERS

Saul Garza, 6-3, 225, So., R-R, Howard (Tex.) Junior College

Brock Mathis, 6-1, 205, So., R-R, Northwest Florida Junior College

CJ Willis, 6-2, 190, Fr., L-R, Ruston High School





PITCHERS

Chase Costello, 6-4, 210, Fr., RHP, Pompano Beach (Fla.)

Aaron George, 6-5, 235, Jr., RHP, San Jacinto (Tex.) Junior College

Rye Gunter, 6-5, 210, Fr., RHP, Coppell (Tex.)

Jaden Hill, 6-4, 215, Fr., RHP, Ashdown (Ark.)

Cole Henry, 6-4, 205, Fr., RHP, Florence (Ala.)

Landon Marceaux, 6-0, 185, Fr., RHP, Destrehan High School

Easton McMurray, 6-4, 200, Fr., LHP, Bakersfield (Cal.)

Will Ripoll, 6-0, 185, Fr., RHP, River Ridge Curtis High School

Riggs Threadgill, 6-4, 215, Fr., RHP, Fredericksburg (Tex.)