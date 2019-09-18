Putting Joe Burrow, receivers fast start into historical context
Tiger Details' Jerit Roser is a walking encyclopedia of LSU knowledge. The former editor for the LSU's The Reveille took to Twitter to break down the historical start to LSU's season, most notably the offense, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.
Roser's tweets really put things into perspective.
Putting #LSU QB Joe Burrow’s phenomenal start to this season into program context.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
75-for-90 (83.3%)
1,122 yards (374/game)
11 TDs
2 INTs
223.9 Efficiency
3 games (23.1%, or less, of a complete season)
Joe Burrow has passed for 1,122 yards through three games — more than a third of his way to Rohan Davey’s program record of 3,347 in 13 games.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
Burrow needs to average just 222.5 yards the rest of the way to hit that total.
He’s currently averaging 374.0.
If Joe Burrow kept his current pace of 374 passing yards per game, a 13-game passing total would be 4,862 yards (145.3% Rohan Davey’s 2001 total).— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
His 7,756 two-season total would skyrocket him to #2 in #LSU career history, ahead of several Tigers’ three- & four-season totals.
Joe Burrow’s 11 touchdown passes is 39.3% of the way to Matt Mauck and JaMarcus Russell’s program-record 28 — less than 23.1% into the season.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
He’s averaged 3.7 TDs/game thus far — and needs to average just 1.7/game the rest of the way to meet the record.
Burrow keeping his current pace would put him at 47.7 TDs for a 13-game season.#LSU’s *career* leaders are:— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
69 - Tommy Hodson (4 seasons)
52 - JaMarcus Russell (3 seasons)
40 - Herb Tyler (4 seasons)
37 - Matt Mauck (3 seasons)
35 - Zach Mettenberger (3 seasons)
Joe Burrow’s completion percentage of 83.3% is as impressive as maybe any other statistic.#LSU’s season leaders (minimum 50 attempts):— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
68.0% - Ryan Perrilloux
67.8% - JaMarcus Russell
65.2% - Herb Tyler
64.9% - Zach Metternberger
64.4% - Rohan Davey
64.0% - Nelson Stokley
#LSU WRs Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Ja’Marr Chase have the potential to make 2019 go down as one of the top receiving seasons by a trio of Tigers in program history.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
Currently:
Jefferson: 19 - 374yd - 4 TDs
Marshall: 16 - 229yd - 6 TDs
Chase: 10 - 168yd - 1 TD
#LSU has only had three different receivers surpass the 400-yard mark in the same season five times.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
2007
B LaFell (656)
D Byrd (621)
E Doucet (525)
2006
D Bowe (990)
C Davis (836)
E Doucet (772)
2003
M Clayton (1079)
D Henderson (861)
S Green (519)
Continued...
#LSU has only had three different receivers surpass the 400-yard mark in the same season five times.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
... Continued:
2001
Josh Reed (1740)
Michael Clayton (754)
Jerel Myers (461)
1985
Rogie Magee (473)
Wendell Davis (471)
Garry James (414)
Terrace Marshall Jr. is already halfway to Dwayne Bowe’s program-record 12 receiving TDs in a season.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
Justin Jefferson is a third of the way there.#LSU has played less than a quarter of its season thus far.
Josh Reed’s 1,740 receiving yards during a 2001 Biletnikoff Award campaign is 496 more than any other player in #LSU history.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
Despite the 2019 Tigers’ balanced efforts early (#EverybodyEats), Justin Jefferson’s current pace would equate to 1,620.7 yards in 13 games.
Per Pro Football Focus, #LSU receivers have caught 90 of 111 targets thus far (81.1%), with five drops.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
That’s nearly a 20% better receiving rate so far than any recent season, with last season’s 63.5% being the next closest in the six seasons available.
Justin Jefferson has caught 19 of the 23 targets his way with only one drop.— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 18, 2019
Terrace Marshall Jr. has caught 16 of 19 targets with no drops.
Ja’Marr Chase has caught 10 of 13 targets with one drop.