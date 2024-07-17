DJ Pickett 's recruiting journey has been a wild one, and after months of speculation over who would land the Rivals five-star DB, Brian Kelly and LSU came out on top. On Wednesday night, Pickett announced that he will be taking his talents to Baton Rouge.

Throughout the months leading up to Pickett's announcement, multiple schools had been rumored to be in the lead for Pickett's talents. LSU was always in play, but it seemed like Oregon - with their seemingly limitless NIL budget - had taken over as the favorite over the last few weeks.

However, Corey Raymond and the rest of the Tigers staff weren't ready to give up on Pickett just yet. They made a final push for him, and Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Sam Spiegelman, said that Pickett's connection with Corey Raymond and the close proximity to home (Zephyrhills, Fl.) won out in the end.

Pickett becomes the third five-star to commit to LSU in the class of 2025. He joins Bryce Underwood and Harlem Berry as the leaders of the Tigers 2025 class.

LSU has been dubbed DBU for their history of producing NFL defensive backs, but in recent years, they haven't found the same success. With Corey Raymond back in town, they hope they can get back to their former ways, and DJ Pickett is a huge step in the right direction.