Divine Bourrage is one of the top players in the 2025 class.

 Luke Hubbard
Previewing LSU's SEC opener against South Carolina.

 Luke Hubbard
How Vegas thinks the rest of LSU's season will pan out.

 Luke Hubbard
IS LSU the favorite to land Gonzales (LA) OT Brysten Martinez?

 Sam Spiegelman
Sam Spiegelman has the latest on Lamar Brown.

 Sam Spiegelman

Divine Bourrage is one of the top players in the 2025 class.

 • Luke Hubbard
Previewing LSU's SEC opener against South Carolina.

 • Luke Hubbard
How Vegas thinks the rest of LSU's season will pan out.

 • Luke Hubbard
Published Sep 15, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs South Carolina
Luke Hubbard
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts following LSU's 27-20 loss to USC.

All data comes from PFF College.

Offense

Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerPassRushTotalSeason

DJ Chester

47

31

78

202

Will Campbell

47

31

78

202

Emery Jones

47

31

78

202

Miles Frazier

47

31

78

203

Garrett Dellinger

47

31

78

142

Garrett Nussmeier

47

31

78

200

Mason Taylor

47

31

78

202

CJ Daniels

45

28

73

186

Kyren Lacy

36

26

62

152

Josh Williams

27

13

40

90

Aaron Anderson

23

16

39

95

Caden Durham

12

11

23

35

Zavion Thomas

13

7

20

55

Shelton Sampson

11

7

18

39

Kaleb Jackson

7

9

16

58

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

6

2

8

29

Javen Nicholas

2

2

4

9

Kyle Parker

3

0

3

14

Bo Bordelon

1

2

3

9

Ju'Juan Johnson

2

0

2

5

Jelani Watkins

1

0

1

8

Defense

Defensive Snap Counts
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Whit Weeks

32

36

68

128

Harold Perkins

32

36

68

172

Ashton Stamps

31

32

63

175

Greg Penn III

31

25

56

143

Major Burns

25

31

56

161

Bradyn Swinson

23

32

55

148

Sai'vion Jones

23

30

53

133

Zy Alexander

26

23

49

83

Dashawn Spears

21

23

44

74

Gio Paez

19

20

39

94

Paris Shand

16

21

37

98

Ahmad Breaux

18

13

31

61

Jardin Gilbert

11

14

25

101

Sage Ryan

8

16

24

108

JK Johnson

7

17

34

53

Gabe Reliford

9

4

13

38

Jalen Lee

8

5

13

33

Jyaire Brown

1

11

12

22

Shone Washington

6

5

11

30

Jay'viar Suggs

3

2

5

48

Kimo Makane'ole

2

0

2

15

