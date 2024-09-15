Snap Counts: LSU vs South Carolina

in other news
LSU Women's Basketball lands massive 2025 recruit
Divine Bourrage is one of the top players in the 2025 class.
Game Preview: LSU vs South Carolina
Previewing LSU's SEC opener against South Carolina.
Updated betting odds for LSU Football
How Vegas thinks the rest of LSU's season will pan out.
A leader emerges for four-star OT Brysten Martinez
IS LSU the favorite to land Gonzales (LA) OT Brysten Martinez?
Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interior OL in the Rivals250, talks top contenders
Sam Spiegelman has the latest on Lamar Brown.
in other news
LSU Women's Basketball lands massive 2025 recruit
Divine Bourrage is one of the top players in the 2025 class.
Game Preview: LSU vs South Carolina
Previewing LSU's SEC opener against South Carolina.
Updated betting odds for LSU Football
How Vegas thinks the rest of LSU's season will pan out.
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts following LSU's 27-20 loss to USC.
All data comes from PFF College.