The final Rivals250 update for the Class of 2024 dropped Tuesday, and 10 Tigers cracked the list. LSU dropped to 11th in the Rivals.com Recruiting Team Rankings, falling three points below Clemson. Closing the book on the Class of 2024 rankings, let's take a look at the nine LSU signees and one commit who moved on the final update.

Moving Up

Dominick McKinley added a fifth star to his résumé Monday, powering through 43 spots for 12th on the Rivals250. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive tackle ranked the second-best at this position after a strong showing at the Under Armour All-America Game. McKinley took his recruiting past the early signing period, flipping his pledge to LSU on New Year's Day. He's now expected to sign with the Tigers on National Signing Day next month.

Although not playing in any all-star event, Trey'Dez Green still felt a boost on the Rivals250. The four-star tight end moved up five spots to No. 41 in the country, remaining the best tight end recruit in the Class of 2024. Green, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound dual-sport athlete at Zachary, is enrolling at LSU this summer.

Caden Durham slipped into the top-five running backs list with his move on the Rivals250, climbing one spot to No. 93. The four-star running back played in the Polynesian Bowl last week, showing off his explosiveness and strength with a 10-yard touchdown run Friday.

Durham took an official visit to LSU in the second weekend of the new year, deciding to not enroll early and finish out his senior year with his classmates at Duncanville in Texas.

Only one LSU signee found himself ranked for the first time, and that was Kylan Billiot, who improved his stock at the All-American Bowl earlier this month. The four-star wide receiver was the Tigers' lone representative for Team East on Jan. 6. "Billiot overpowered defensive backs and proved to be a reliable deep threat," national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. Billiot ranked 211th nationally, 10th in Louisiana and 54th at the wide receiver position. He stayed back at Terrebonne for a final semester to chase his 1,000th point in basketball.

Moving Down

Weston Davis fell three spots to No. 100 in the Class of 2024. The four-star offensive tackle did not participate in all-star events this month. He is currently finishing out his basketball season at Beaumont United before enrolling at LSU this summer.

Four-star safety Tylen Singleton dropped 14 spots to No. 126 nationally. The Many product locked in his commitment to the Tigers in July before signing in December. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back enrolled at LSU this month, offering himself time to get familiar with newly hired safeties coach Jake Olsen and secondary coach Corey Raymond.

Moving out-of-state for his senior season, Xavier Atkins still performed at a high level against Texas talent. National recruiting analyst bumped him to No. 208 on the Rivals250, though, dropping him nine spots. Atkins took an official visit to LSU the same weekend as Durham, deciding to enroll during the summer session as well. The four-star linebacker will run the 100- and 200-meter dashes this spring.

Kolaj Cobbins dropped 52 spots to No. 210 on the Rivals250. The Destrehan product got his opportunity to play alongside fellow early enrollee Davhon Keys in the All-American Bowl. The four-star outside linebacker didn't get to show off his true presence at the all-star event off the edge in blitz packages due to safety rules, but he still improved his coverage skills in his week in San Antonio.

DaShawyn Mcbryde fell 17 spots to No. 236 on the Rivals250. The four-star safety has felt like one of the more underrated additions to the Tigers' 2024 class. Mcbryde enrolled early, getting his feet wet in the new system and building familiarity with the new staffers.