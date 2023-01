LSU already signed seven key transfers last month but are still looking for more.

The Tigers added another secondary commitment Sunday when Syracuse defensive back Darian "Duce" Chestnut announced his pledge to the Tigers.

Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, had an impressive two-year run at Syracuse with 83 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, four interceptions and 13 passes defended in 24 games.

He becomes the third cornerback to transfer to LSU this offseason.