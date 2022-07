Texas commit Derek Williams the latest LSU social media recruiting target

Current Tigers players and commitments began launching catchy pitches for Louisiana's top prospects into the Twittersphere less than two weeks ago with the fan base following suit each time to amplify the message.

Catholic (Baton Rouge) wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. drew first honors July 10 with "#SheltonStays," followed by Neville offensive lineman Zalance "Lance" Heard on Wednesday with "Lance2LSU."

As with Heard, recent 2023 commitments Jaxon Howard and Jalen Brown led the charge for Williams with "#BringDerekBackHome."

The standout from Westgate, about 70 miles southwest of Baton Rouge, announced his pledge to the Longhorns in late June.

Within just more than an hour, "#BringDerekBackHome" had been mentioned more than 60 times.