LSU and Alabama is always one of the biggest games of the year. The two teams are in the thick of the SEC West race nearly every year, and because of that, this series has led to some memorable matchups. I wanted to make this list go as far back as 2000, but there have been way too many close and thrilling games between these two teams in the past 23 years, so instead, we're going to look at the best games since 2010.

2022: LSU 32, Alabama 31

Let's kick this off with the most recent contest between these two teams. In Brian Kelly's first year, he managed to completely rebuild LSU's roster and get the Tigers back into SEC contention for the first time since 2019. It was November 5th and LSU was 6-2 entering the game. Both programs could take control of the SEC West race with a win, and Kelly's Tigers shocked the college football world by taking down the Saban led Tide in OT. The first half of this game was a defensive battle. The first eight drives of the game ended in a punt or turnover, but with 9:46 left in the second half, Jayden Daniels found John Emery for a 30 yard touchdown to put the first points on the board. Alabama would counter with two field goals before the break, and LSU would hit the locker room with a 7-6 lead. The Tide got the ball to start the second half and kicked their third consecutive field goal to take their first lead of the game. LSU answered with their second touchdown of the night, and the race was on. The final five drives of regulation ended in points (outside of the final drive by LSU in which they knelt the ball to take it to OT), and Alabama's Will Riechard drilled a 46 yard FG to knot the game up at 24. Heading into overtime, Alabama got the ball first and scored a touchdown after a questionable pass interference call against LSU. Now, it was time for the Tigers to answer. On the first play of the drive, Jayden Daniels snapped the ball and took it straight to the house thanks to an outstanding block downfield from running back Josh Williams. Instead of kicking the PAT to send it to 2OT, Kelly put the fate of the game in his quarterback and went for two. Mason Taylor motioned left, planted his foot in the ground, made a cut back to the right, and made a beeline towards the flat, and Jayden Daniels put the ball right on the numbers. Taylor dove for the pylon and scored the game winning two point conversion. Chaos ensued and Tigers fans stormed the field after one of the best games I've ever witnessed in person.

2019: LSU 46, Alabama 41

Yet another classic game between these two teams occurred during the 2019 season. Joe Burrow marched the Tigers into Tuscaloosa for a battle between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked team in the nation. Both teams were undefeated and looking for a chance to take a commanding lead in the SEC West. Heading into the game, everyone knew this was going to be a hard fought game, but I don't think anyone could've predicted how great this game was going to be. Not only was this game one of the best in this series, this game included possibly the most soon-to-be NFL players we've ever seen on a college football field. Guys like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris and Clyde Edwards-Helaire duked it out in this game, and that doesn't even include a single defensive player. The game started with a bang. Alabama got the ball first and drove it all the way down the field to LSU's eight yard line. On third and goal, Tua was hit at the line of scrimmage and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by LSU's Ray Thorton. The first half saw 46 points between the two teams, but LSU took a commanding 33-13 lead into the half. LSU had the chance to increase their lead out of the break, but on their first drive of the third quarter, the Tigers fumbled the ball away. Luckily for LSU, Alabama was forced to punt, and we would see a 10 minute scoreless drought between the two teams. With 4:51 left in the third, the game looked about over for Alabama. They were down 20 points and couldn't get much going on offense, but just when you thought it could be over, Najee Harris caught a 15 yard TD pass from Tua to make it a two possession ball game. LSU would punt and the Tide would score another touchdown to get within striking distance. Both teams would go back and forth scoring touchdowns, but a seven yard touchdown run by Edwards-Helaire all but sealed the deal with 1:37 on the clock. LSU was up 46-34 and it once again seemed like the game was over, but Tua connected with DeVonta Smith for an 85 yard touchdown to make it a five point game again with 1:21 left. Alabama would lineup for an onside kick, but a Justin Jefferson recovery officially ended the Tide's hopes of winning this game.

2014: LSU 13, Alabama 20

This was more like the LSU vs. Alabama rivalry we knew for so long. A defensive slugfest where points were at a premium and yards were hard to come by. In 2014, the No. 5 Crimson Tide hit the road and traveled to Baton Rouge for a matchup with the No. 16 LSU Tigers. This game was ugly, as the first half included nine punts, two turnovers and a missed FG, but at the end of the half, Alabama held a 10-7 lead over the Tigers. LSU came out of the half and knocked in a FG to knot the score at 10 before eight consecutive punts and a fumble by Alabama. LSU would take advantage of the turnover, converting a 39 yard field goal after losing 16 yards after a penalty and a few unsuccessful runs. Alabama got the ball back with 45 seconds left, and just when things were looking grim, the Tide drove 55 yards in nine plays to set up the game tying 27 yard field goal. Alabama got the ball first in overtime and on third and goal, Blake Simms found DeAndrew White for a six yard touchdown. LSU got the ball back with a chance to tie, but four straight incompletions from Anthony Jennings ended the game for the Tigers.

2011: LSU 9, Alabama 6