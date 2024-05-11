LSU has always been a football powerhouse. Pretty much every year they produce at least one first round pick and multiple other draftees. In the 2023 season, the Tigers had the fourth most players in the NFL with 43, behind only Alabama (57), Georgia (49) and Ohio State (48). Since we're sort of in a down period for college football, I thought we could have some fun and build an All-LSU team with the best active players that used to wear the purple and gold. You might disagree with some of the picks I made, but here's my ideal All-LSU squad:

QB: Joe Burrow

Advertisement

This one was pretty obvious, Joe Burrow is by far the best quarterback the Tigers have in the league right now. Burrow is widely regarded as a top-five signal caller when healthy, but that's been his problem since he was drafted. The Bengals offensive line hasn't been the best, and it's resulted in Burrow taking a lot of hits. However, when he's healthy, he's really good. In 2021 and 2022, Burrow played a total of 32 games. During that span, he totaled 9,086 yards and 69 touchdowns to 26 interceptions while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship in back-to-back seasons. He's one of the best in the business when he's healthy, so it was an obvious choice to have him lead the All-LSU team.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Malik Nabers

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were also obvious picks for the All-LSU team. Jefferson and Chase, like Burrow, are both widely regarded as top-five receivers in the league and have combined for seven 1,000-yard seasons (they've been in the league for a total of seven seasons). The third receiver option was a bit tougher. I could've gone with one of the older guys like Odell Beckham or DJ Chark, but I'm going with Malik Nabers. Yes, he's been in the NFL for less than a month now, but I think the second he steps on the field he'll be one of the better receivers in the league, plus, he compliments Chase and Jefferson well. His yards after catch ability would give this team yet another offensive threat for defenses to worry about.

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

There honestly weren't many LSU running backs to choose from. Leonard Fournette isn't currently on a team, Tyrion Davis-Price hasn't seen the field a whole lot and Darrell Williams doesn't quite stack up to CEH. Since Edwards-Helaire entered the league in 2020, his production has gone down every single year. In his rookie season, CEH had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, but in 2023, he hardly broke 400. Part of this is partially because I think the Chiefs don't use him properly, but pair him back up with Burrow and maybe he can get some of that magic back.

TE: Foster Moreau

Again, like running back there just weren't a whole lot of options at tight end. Thaddeus Moss is now in the CFL, Stephen Sullivan is a backup on the Panthers and Foster Moreau is the only one who really played in 2023, even though it was in a limited role. In five seasons in the NFL, Moreau has totaled 1,300 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He recently signed with the Saints after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and caught 21 balls for 193 yards and a touchdown. Moreau isn't a huge receiving threat, but thankfully this team has three of the best WR's in the NFL, so they can make up for lost production.

OL: La'el Collins, Anthony Bradford, Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis and Trae Turner

The All-LSU offensive line looks pretty solid, but it certainly has it's weak spots. Starting at LT is going to be La'el Collins. He's been a right tackle his whole career, but he's probably the best LSU tackle in the league, so he's making the transition to the left side. Damien Lewis earns the start at LG. The former Seahawk signed with the Panthers this season after being the Seahawks starting LG for three seasons where he allowed seven total sacks. Center is probably this offensive line's strongest point. Lloyd Cushenberry was Burrow's center in college and is coming off a really good 2023 campaign where he gave up one sack in 640+ pass blocking snaps. At RG, Anthony Bradford is holding things down. He played nearly 700 snaps for the Seahawks this season and gave up just one sack. FInally, at RT we have Trae Turner. LSU doesn't really have another true tackle in the NFL outside of Collins, so we have to convert Turner from RG to RT. He's aging, but he has the size to hold it down on the outside. Honorable mentions go to Ethan Pocic and Ed Ingram, who could've earned starting spots on the interior of the O-line.

DL: Danielle Hunter, Maason Smith, Davon Godchaux and Arden Key

On the defensive line, we've got a whole lot of veterans and one rookie. Danielle Hunter is the headliner of the defensive line. In four of the last five seasons, Hunter has posted 10+ sacks, including 16.5 in 2023. He's going to be our main game wrecker off the edge. On the other side of the defensive line is Arden Key, one of the more under appreciated pass rushers in the league. In 2023, Key finished with 40 pressures and six sacks in his first year with the Titans. With Hunter eating up double teams, Key should be one-on-one pretty often. In the middle, we have Maason Smith and Davon Godchaux swallowing up blocks. I was going to go with Mekhi Wingo over Smith, but the DT position is a little weak and I think Smith can provide more upside than Wingo can.

I really like the edges of this defensive line, but the interior could definitely use some more help.

LB: Patrick Queen, Devin White and BJ Ojulari

Linebacker was a hard one to narrow down because there were guys like Kwon Alexander and Damone Clark I had to leave off. This unit is headlined by Patrick Queen, who was a really nice piece on the Ravens defense for the past four seasons. He just signed with the Steelers after a career-year where he had 133 tackles, 27 pressures, 3.5 sacks and one interception. Next to him, we have Devin White. He spent five seasons with Tampa Bay next to Lavonte David where the duo formed one of the best linebacker units in all of football. Finally, we have BJ Ojulari to give us one more guys who can blitz off the edge. He had a quiet rookie season where he posted 20 pressures and four sacks in just 161 pass rush snaps.

CB: Tre' White, Derek Stingley and Patrick Peterson

Leading our secondary is going to be former Bills CB Tre'Davious White. He spent seven years in Buffalo where he was one of the best corners in all of football, but an injury sidelined him in 2023 and the Bills cut him loose for cap purposes this offseason. Next to him we have Derek Stingley Jr., who really came along last season after a rough rookie campaign in 2022. He allowed just 54% of his targets to be caught for 395 yards while picking off five passes and breaking up six more. Finally, we have the veteran of the group, Patrick Peterson. Not much needs to be said about Peterson; he's getting older, but can still hold his own on the outside where he allowed 53% of his targets to be caught for 431 yards while brining in two picks and breaking up six passes.

S: Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams

For our final defensive players, we have Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams locking down the backend. Mathieu is nearly 32 years old now, but he's still playing great ball in New Orleans. He's always healthy, playing 1,000+ snaps each of the last seven years and is coming off a 2023 campaign where he allowed just 21 catches for 249 yards and picked off four passes. Next to him we have Jamal Adams. He's been hurt for a couple seasons now and might not still be the guy he was when he entered the league, but he's so good at just roaming the field and swarming the ball. He struggles in coverage compared to your average safety, but that's why you have Mathieu, White, Stingley and Peterson in your secondary with him.

ST: Brad Wing and Cade York