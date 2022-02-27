Tigers crack 14 hits in runaway win over Towson

LSU scored multiple runs in its last five at-bats and Tigers’ starting pitcher Ty Floyd gave up Towson’s only hit in a 12-1 victory this afternoon in Alex Box Stadium.

A second-inning homer by Towson’s Nolan Young was the only time the visitors crossed the plate against the Tigers. The 1-0 lead held through 3½ innings before LSU’s bats finally ran Towson starter Nick Ramanjulu after four innings, keyed by Tigers’ designated hitter Brayden Jobert’s two-run homer.

LSU followed with a two-run fifth inning that started with a Jacob Berry solo homer, a three-run sixth featuring a Dylan Crews two-homer, a two-run seventh on a Jack Merrifield sacrifice fly RBI and Drew Bianco scoring on a wild-pitch and a two-run eighth featuring an RBI from backup designated hitter Josh Pearson.

After Floyd (2-0) threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, reliever Devin Fontenot fired three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and closer Samuel Dutton struck out two of three batters in the Towson ninth.

Towson had just two base runners make it beyond first base and both came in the seventh.

The Tigers banged out 14 hits, led by Jobert and Berry each going 3 for 4 with Jobert collecting three RBI and Berry two. Crews was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

LSU (6-1) is set to play Southern today at 5 p.m.



