Tigers dominant in big win over Southeastern

In one of its best offensive performances of the season, LSU erupted for 17 runs on 12 hits in a mercy-rule winning 17-3 victory over Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The game was called in the seventh inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Gavin Dugas got things going for the Tiger offense in the first inning with a solo home run.

Up 2-0, LSU sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, pushing across nine runs on five hits to put the game out of reach. Dugas and Tre’ Morgan each had a two-run single in the fourth, Brayden Jobert added a two-run double and catcher Tyler McManus added an RBI single.

The Tigers would again bat around in the sixth inning as Morgan had a three-run double and McManus added another RBI single.

The graduate senior catcher out of Slidell continued his hot-hitting, finishing the night 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and a pair of RBI

LSU also pushed across two runs via bases loaded walks in the sixth.

Four pitchers would take the mound on the night for the Tigers as Samuel Dutton drew the start and was followed by Bryce Collins, Blake Money and Trey Shaffer in relief. Dutton picked up his first career victory after three innings of one run baseball on two hits.

LSU returns to action this Friday night as they welcome Ole Miss to Baton Rouge for the start of a three-game series. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.