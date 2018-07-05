Donte Starks had his sights set on committing on July 8, his 18th birthday, but as the moment neared he couldn't hold back.

Starks, the No. 150-rated prospect in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2019, committed to LSU over Georgia, Arkansas and Auburn. Each of the four SEC schools were pushing hard for Starks' pledge, but only the in-state Tigers were able to connect with the 4-star linebacker on a certain level.

"These four schools were the ones hitting me up the most," Starks said. "It came down to Auburn and LSU, but I picked LSU because of the vibe. They really treated me like one of their own, like a family.

"They recruited my whole family, not just me. It was all of us and it came together perfectly. They made it about my family and also me."

Starks has been sitting on this decision for more than five months. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder settled on the Tigers back on Jan. 27 during the elite junior day. Starks was one of 12 Louisiana natives on campus along with Ishmael Sopsher, Derek Stingley Jr., Kardell Thomas, Tyrion Davis, Noah Cain, Ray Parker, Thomas Perry, Joseph Evans, Devin Bush, Devonta Lee and Trey Palmer.

Afterward, the recruits in attendance created a group text thread, which had Starks pondering his fit in Baton Rouge. With Starks on board, that makes for six prospects now committed to LSU.

"At the elite junior day, we made a group message. I can't say what we've talked about, but this is who I wanted to play with," Starks said. "It's going to feel so good playing for the home-state team and for the home town. I'm going to put on for the Tigers and win a national championship."

Starks is commitment No. 19 for LSU in 2019 and the fourth linebacker in the group, joining 4-stars Zach Edwards and Marcel Brooks, as well as 3-star Kendall McCallum, who popped last month.

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, New Orleans area recruiter Mickey Joseph and defensive analyst Ronnie Wheat all spearheaded the team's pursuit of the John Ehret (La.) product, who they view as the heir to All-American Devin White in the middle of the Tigers' defense.

"We're both hard-hitters," Starks said, comparing his play to White's. "We fly to the ball and make tackles. We both make plays. We're playmakers."

The addition of Starks, Louisiana's 13th overall prospect, bolsters the Tigers' haul to No. 4 in the nation

"Coach O (Ed Orgeron) has done a good job for sure," he said. "He's made it like a family, us coming together to win a national championship and beating Alabama three times in a row. We ... we just want it more. I can see it everyone. We're the top dogs."

Despite committing on July 5, Starks maintains that his recruitment is not entirely shut down. He plans on continuing to make visits elsewhere and named Arkansas and Georgia as schools sure to host him in the fall for officials.