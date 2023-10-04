After the opening loss to Florida State in which the LSU defense let up 45 points to Florida State, questions started swirling about this Tigers defense. The next week, the defense continued to struggle early on against Grambling, but they found their footing and finished strong.

In Week three against Mississippi State, LSU's defense looked impenetrable. They allowed 14 points, and seven of those came in garbage time. The defense looked fast and physical and it seemed like the unit had finally connected and could be dangerous moving forward.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that cohesiveness hasn't stuck. In their last two games against Arkansas and Ole Miss, the defense has struggled heavily in both the run and pass game. There are a lot of different things you can point to as to why they struggled, but one common theme this year has been the teams inability to tackle well.