The addition of Jaboree Antoine wasn't going to push LSU into first place in the Rivals.com Recruiting Team Rankings, but it was going to bolster the class' value immensely for 2025 and will certainly help LSU's case for a first place finish as we get later in the process. Antoine committed to LSU on Saturday, during his junior day visit at the "Cajun Bash." The four-star cornerback joined a class with one other defensive back pledge in four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell.

Advertisement

The Tigers entered the weekend with the second-best recruiting class for 2025 and left Saturday in the same spot, but that doesn't show the true value with what LSU has already built. With nine commitments for the Class of 2025, the Tigers have totaled 1,379 points to the Recruiting Team Rankings. The one program that has continued to hold the lead is Notre Dame, which is now up to 14 total commitments and 1,609 points as of Monday. The Irish have made quick work in building out their class, but the Tigers have shown better value so far. Two five-star recruits — Dakorien Moore and Bryce Underwood — lead the way as six four-stars and a three-star follow.