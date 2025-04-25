Which LSU draft prospects could be selected in day two?

(Photo by Scott Kinser-Imagn Images)

While we saw LSU's star offensive tackle, Will Campbell, get drafted in the first round on Thursday night, Friday is really where LSU's prospects will make their money. We could see anywhere from two to five former Tigers go in the second and third rounds of the draft, so today, we're going to look at who could hear their name called on Friday.

The biggest lock to be selected in the second round is Mason Taylor. He was a candidate to go in the first, but after some teams in the back half of the round passed on him, he's very likely to go in the early-to-mid second round. There are a lot of teams to watch regarding Taylor. The Saints, Chargers, Seahawks, Dolphins and Browns all brought him in for visits, but teams like the Colts, Ravens, Rams and Eagles all have needs at tight end and could be suitors.

Emery Jones is an interesting case. He could end up going in the second or third rounds, especially since guys like Josh Simmons and Josh Conerly ended up going in the first round, which isn't what some mock drafts had happening. He could also end up going in the fourth or fifth rounds. It all depends on how teams evaluate him, but personally, I think there's a team out there who needs an offensive tackle and will take a shot on him. Jones has some great traits and ideal size for a starting NFL OT, and there are always teams searching for offensive linemen. I think the 49ers, Bears, Raiders, Dolphins and the Seahawks are all potential suitors after not taking a tackle in round one.

LSU's top edge rusher in the draft is Bradyn Swinson, and while I've seen him going in the fourth round quite often in mocks, I think there's a good chance he ends up being a day two pick. I think he has great traits, and he was very productive last season. He's older, which is a reason he could slide a bit, but I think he's a great talent at one of the most coveted positions in the sport. Only four DEs came off the board on Thursday, so there will be a large market for them on Friday and Saturday.

This is where we get to guys who could go in day two, but will likely end up being fourth or fifth rounders. Sai'vion Jones, who some people have ranked higher than Bradyn Swinson, is another name that could sneak into the third round for much of the same reason: defensive ends are some of the most coveted players in the NFL Draft, so teams will use high capital on guys they like. A lot of draft experts are saying teams are going to stick to their board this year more than ever. There's 100+ guys that teams really like, but their grades can be massively different from team-to-team. Jones could have a second round grade for one team and a fifth round grade from another, but all it takes is one team to really like him.