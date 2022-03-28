Which LSU returners will be spring's biggest breakouts | Staff Perspectives
LSU has kicked off its first spring under new football coach Brian Kelly, with plenty of new faces on both the roster and staff.
Two challenging seasons and so many subsequent changes lend themselves to plenty of questions for the Tigers to try to answer this offseason.
The Tiger Details staff will dive into some of these topics daily to begin the spring session.
Join the conversation on the Victory Hill message board.
And if you're enjoying the perspectives, we can keep the routine going through the spring. And if have a question you'd like us to tackle on a subsequent day, let us know.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news