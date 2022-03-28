LSU has kicked off its first spring under new football coach Brian Kelly, with plenty of new faces on both the roster and staff.

Two challenging seasons and so many subsequent changes lend themselves to plenty of questions for the Tigers to try to answer this offseason.

The Tiger Details staff will dive into some of these topics daily to begin the spring session.

Join the conversation on the Victory Hill message board.

And if you're enjoying the perspectives, we can keep the routine going through the spring. And if have a question you'd like us to tackle on a subsequent day, let us know.