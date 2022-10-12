LSU got some good news this week as the Tigers prepare to travel to Florida to face the Gators in the Swamp Saturday night.

Freshman starting left tackle Will Campbell is expected to play in the SEC matchup, head coach Brian Kelly said during Wednesday morning's SEC Teleconference.

Campbell missed the Tennessee game last weekend after he collapsed on Friday's walkthrough. The former Neville star was brought to a local hospital by ambulance after he went down and spent a few days going through a bunch of tests. Kelly called the incident "an episode" that had something to do with dehydration.

He was released from the hospital Monday.

"He has cleared all testing. He practiced yesterday and will practice today," Kelly said.

The Tigers will still be without left guard Garrett Dellinger, who suffered an MCL sprain.

Against the Volunteers, Anthony Bradford started at left tackle in Campbell's place and Miles Frazier was moved to the right guard spot.

With Campbell back in the lineup, expect Bradford to move back to guard.

"We really like Bradford inside," Kelly said this week. "We lose a lot in terms of his physicality when we move him up to tackle. So, the ideal situation would be to get him back inside."